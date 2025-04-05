MATCH REPORT | RC Toulon 72-42 Saracens Men

Saracens Men showed incredible character but were eventually beaten 72-42 by Toulon as they exited the Investec Champions Cup.

The Men in Black had a 35-13 lead during an incredible first half, but the French side completed the comeback to secure the win at a raucous Stade Mayol.

Sarries started brilliantly in one of their best first half performances in memory, and stunned the hosts with the opening try after just four minutes. Angus Hall somehow gathered a cross-field kick from Fergus Burke, and then the ball was turned over but a wide pass was dropped and fell straight in to the hands of Juan Martin Gonzalez who would never be stopped from two metres out. Burke added the extras to make it 7-0.

Toulon hit straight back however, Melvyn Jaminet cut through the defence and then released Jiuta Wainiqolo down the left who raced clear from 20 metres. The full-back struck the conversion to level proceedings.

Sarries hit back again though in a frantic opening. Theo Dan’s two monstrous carries took play in to the 22 and then Gonzalez carried up to the line before Nick Tompkins broke from the base of the breakdown and dotted down to the delight of the travelling fans. Burke was again on target to make it 14-7.

Jaminet cut the deficit to just one point with two penalties in quick succession including one monster from half way, but then Sarries clicked back in to gear and scored twice in a matter of minutes as they began to dream.

A scrum 30 metres out saw Ivan van Zyl spin the ball straight to Olly Hartley, and his piece of individual brilliance saw him step his opposite number and then run under the sticks showing sensational pace as he acrobatically dived under the posts. Again Burke was on the money as the lead grew to 21-13.

The Londoners were in dreamland seven minutes later when they had sustained pressure in the 22 and then out of nowhere the ball spat out to Gonzalez who couldn’t believe his luck and dotted straight over the line.

Another chance followed with a penalty deep in the 22, but Sarries were held up over the line and Toulon survived.

There was still time for another score before the break though, Dan, who was having the game of his life somehow got through three tackles and then an audacious offload released van Zyl who ran straight under the posts unattended. Burke’s conversion made it 35-13 with six minutes until the break.

Toulon did get themselves back in to the game though, as Facundo Isa crossed from a rolling maul and then Jaminet strolled over in the final play of the half, meaning all of a sudden the lead was down to 35-27 as both sides headed down the tunnel for a much needed break.

The hosts started the second half as they finished the first and crossed the try line just five minutes after the break to get within one score of their opponents. They kept the ball right on the line, and then eventually Brian Alainu’uese bundled over from close range. The conversion went wide, but now the lead was just three points.

It looked like the comeback was then complete on the 50 minute mark as the irresistible Touon attack continued with Jaminet going over in the corner, but after a TMO check the try was disallowed and Sarries survived.

Gonzalez nearly completed his hat trick just before the hour mark as he spotted a pass and burst out of the line to gather it, but it was just fumbled and Toulon got the scrum.

Toulon did eventually get their noses in front as a scrum penalty took them up to the line, and then Isa bundled over from within touching distance for his second of the afternoon. Jaminet made no mistake with the extras as they went 39-35 ahead.

It got even better for Isa just four minutes later as he spotted a gap in the defence from the base of a breakdown and managed to run away from 20 metres to complete his hat-trick, and the conversion put them 11 points ahead.

They were threatening to run riot, and counter attack ball found its way to Leicester Faing’anuku with 15 minutes remaining and he wouldn’t be stopped to take them over the half century of points.

To their credit Sarries didn’t lie down, and James Hadfield went over after some neat work on the short side, cutting the Toulon lead back to 11 points.

Hall then had a moment of magic, and almost claimed his grubber which would have set him free, but the bounce was unkind and the ball trickled in to touch.

Toulon put the result beyond doubt however with 10 minutes to go, once again their counter attack made the difference and a sweeping move saw Jaminet complete his hat-trick in the corner.

Baptiste Serin added further gloss with another length of the field effort as the catalogue of attack continued to grow, and Marius Domon also dived over for their 11th try with two minutes left to take them over the 70 point mark.

That proved to be the last notable act of a valiant effort by all representing Saracens in the South of France.