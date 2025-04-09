Famous Fixtures | Saracens thrash Gloucester in Premiership play-off

Six years ago next month saw an almighty clash in North London as Saracens took apart a spirited Gloucester side to reach yet another Gallagher Premiership Final.

Having finished second and third in the regular season respectively, the two sides battled it out on the StoneX turf in what ended up being a one-sided affair.

With a side that featured an in-form half-back partnership of Willi Heinz and Danny Cipriani, a centre pairing of Mark Atkinson and Billy Twelvetrees, as well as ball-carrying threats like Ben Morgan, Franco Mostert, Jaco Kriel, and Ruan Ackermann, this Cherry and Whites side was a force to be reckoned with throughout the 2018/19 campaign.

Despite getting an early score on the board through Ben Morgan in North London, Gloucester were no match for an experienced Sarries side who put 44 points on the visitors to set up a final with Exeter Chiefs. Read the full match report from the day below:

Nick Tompkins scored a hat-trick of tries as Saracens defeated Gloucester 44-19 in their Gallagher Premiership semi-final, moving one win away from completing the double.

The European champions dominated the league's third-placed team in a six-try victory, with Tompkins playing a starring role. This result secured Saracens' fourth appearance in the Twickenham final in five years.

The game shifted in the second quarter, where Saracens' tactical kick-chase game proved difficult for Gloucester to handle, while their own attacks faltered due to errors.

Sean Maitland, Ben Spencer, and Liam Williams crossed for Saracens to seal the win, while Gloucester managed to add some points late in the game, though the result was already decided.

The match began with a thrilling opening, as Gloucester struck first through Ben Morgan, who capitalised on some excellent work from Cipriani and Billy Twelvetrees to finish in the corner.

Saracens responded immediately when Farrell’s expertly-weighted kick allowed Maitland to score. Gloucester had an early setback, as Saracens continually turned them over and disrupted their attacks.

Despite an injury to Saracens' captain, Brad Barritt, Saracens maintained control, with Maro Itoje producing a brilliant carry that helped set up Ben Spencer's try just before the break.

Gloucester, who had already lost lock Ed Slater to injury, struggled with their handling and could not capitalise on their opportunities. Saracens continued to extend their lead, with Williams scoring in the corner following a series of kicks that moved them upfield.

Farrell had a mixed day with the boot, but it didn’t impact the outcome, as he added two penalties and four conversions. Saracens' attacking pressure led to further tries, with Tompkins scoring twice in quick succession to complete his hat-trick.

Despite late tries from Ruan Dreyer and Lewis Ludlow, Gloucester couldn’t close the gap, as Saracens secured a convincing victory.