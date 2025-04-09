Three Saracens feature in U18 Six Nations opener

Alan Poku will start for Jonathan Pendlebury's side against Scotland on Thursday with Matthew Branch-Holland and Zac Finch looking to make appearances from the bench in France.

Will Knight of Gloucester Rugby has been awarded the role of matchday captain. Knight, earning his first U19 cap vs. Japan in March, scored one of two England tries in last weekend’s narrow 22-17 loss to Ireland.

Victor Worsnip (Bristol Bears) is one of two changes to the XV that started in Cork and partners Knight in midfield. Harry Wright, also of Gloucester Rugby, comes in Pendlebury’s pack at tighthead prop for his second cap.

Matthew Branch-Holland, who toured South Africa in 2024 with the U18 Men’s side, is welcomed alongside clubmate Zac Finch to the matchday squad as replacements.

Jonathan Pendlebury said: “Our emphasis is to seize the opportunity and compete together as a brotherhood against a very tough Scotland side. We know that they will bring a challenge in our set-piece battle in particular, as well as on both sides of the ball.

“The last few days together have been invaluable in correcting our mindset and approach following on from Ireland last week. All players have taken ownership around our speed, attachment and space focuses, and are looking to put learnings into practice to get better in their development across our three games.

“This group recognises Thursday as the time put their talents on show and make a determined, positive first step in the opening act of the tournament.”

England U18 Men’s team to face Scotland (includes current academy, community club, school/college and U18 caps)

15 James Pater (Northampton Saints, Shelford RFC, The Leys School, 1 cap)

14 Junior Denny (Gloucester Rugby, Banbury Rugby Club, Bloxham School, 1 cap)

13 Victor Worsnip (Bristol Bears, Bank of England RFC, Clifton College, 4 caps)

12 Will Knight (c) (Gloucester Rugby, Longlevens RFC, Hartpury College, 1 cap)

11 Charlie Tamani (Northampton Saints, Bury St. Edmunds, Finborough School 1 cap)

10 Oscar Talbot (Leicester Tigers, Barkers Butts RFC, Rugby School, 1 cap)

9 Isaac Mears (Bath Rugby, Bath Rugby, Beechen Cliff School, 1 cap)

1 Alan Poku (Saracens, Ealing Trailfinders, Bishop Wand School, 1 cap)

2 Kealan Freeman-Price (Gloucester Rugby, Drybrook RFC, Hartpury College, 1 cap)

3 Harry Wright (Gloucester Rugby, Alcester, Stourport High School & Sixth Form College, 1 cap)

4 Freddie Ogden-Metherell (Gloucester Rugby, Lydney RFC, Dean Close School, 1 cap)

5 Henry Laidlow (Harlequins, Twickenham RFC, Trinity School, 1 cap)

6 Elliot Williams (c) (Harlequins, Gordon’s School, 7 caps) *

7 Jack Lewis (Northampton Saints, Ashby RFC, Northampton School for Boys, 1 cap)

8 George Marsh (Leicester Tigers, Holt RFC, Denstone College, 1 cap)

Replacements

16 Jerold Gorleku (Harlequins, Twickenham RFC, Bishop Wand School, 1 cap)

17 Oliver Spencer (Yorkshire Academy, Harrogate RUFC, Grammar School at Leeds, 1 cap)

18 Sam Bland (Yorkshire Academy, Wharfdale, Bishop Burton College, 1 cap)

19 Archie Appleby (Northampton Saints, Hadleigh RUFC, Sedbergh School, 1 cap)

20 Tate Williams (Harlequins, East Grinstead RFC, Worth School, 1 cap)

21 Matthew Branch-Holland (Saracens, Sidcup RFC, Ravens Wood, 3 caps)

22 James Townsend (Leicester Tigers, Harbury Rugby Football Club, Warwick School, 1 cap)

23 Hugh Shields (Northampton Saints, Old Northamptonians, Northampton School for Boys, 1 cap)

24 Declan Treacey (Bath Rugby, New Milton RFC, Beechen Cliff School, 1 cap)

25 Henry Lumley (Northampton Saints, Bury St. Edmunds, Finborough School, 1 cap)

26 Zac Finch (Saracens, Sidcup RFC, Ravens Wood, uncapped)