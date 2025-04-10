Three Saracens Women named in England U18 squads

Lily Pereira dos Santos, Isabel van der Straaten, and Jess Taylor will all line up to face Italy and Ireland on Matchday 1 of the 2025 U18 Women’s Six Nations Festival at Wellington College.

England take on Italy at 15:00 BST this Friday (11th) afternoon in the first of two 35-minute matches, closely followed by their second encounter with Ireland in as many weeks at 17:00 BST. Supporters can stream the U18 Festival live on the Six Nations U20 YouTube channel, with tickets available at all three match days of the women’s festival free of charge.

Fly-half Katherine Dyke will lead the team as captain against Italy on her second cap, whilst tournament captain Hayley Jones assumes the leadership role for the matchup with Ireland.

Charlotte Coyle and Maisie Masquelier, each of whom were involved in the U18 Women’s fixture vs. Hartpury College in March, link up with the Six Nations squad and are involved on Matchday 1.

15 of the two matchday squads earned their first U18 Women’s caps for England in a recent reverse away to Ireland at the IRFU High Performance Centre. Summer Charlesworth, Charlotte Coyle and Maisie Masquelier are all in line for their first capped appearances this Friday.

Head Coach, James Cooper said: “Heading into these opening games, our processes have been focused on what we can control and improve after our last outing in Dublin. The experience for those involved was crucial in rising to the expectations of international test rugby, and our players are more determined than ever.

“Friday is an opportunity for our team to express their capabilities within our framework of always keeping the ball moving and playing into space connected as a unit. The squad is excited to put these principles into play and match the intensity necessary for the Six Nations tournament.”

England U18 Women’s team to face Italy (includes Player Development Group (PDG) centre, community club, school/college and U18 caps)

15 Hannah Smyth (Jo Yapp PDG, Kettering Rugby Club, Hartpury College, 4 caps)

14 Jo Vosakiwaiwai (Emma Mitchell PDG, Andover RFC, City of Oxford College, 5 caps)

13 Summer Charlesworth (Helen Clayton PDG, Mansfield RUFC, City of Oxford College, uncapped)

12 Charlotte Brookes (Rachael Burford PDG, Guildfordians RFC, Cranleigh School, 1 cap)

11 Lily Pereira dos Santos (Maggie Alphonsi PDG, Finchley, Oakland College, 1 cap)

10 Katherine Dyke (Nolli Waterman PDG, Winscombe Warriors, Exeter College, 1 cap)

9 Charlotte Coyle (Emma Mitchell PDG, Marlow RUFC, Leighton Park, uncapped)

1 Isla Pomroy (Emma Mitchell PDG, Banbury RUFC, City of Oxford College, 3 caps)

2 Harli Stanton (Becky Essex PDG, Sandal, Loughborough College, 1 cap)

3 Isabel van der Straaten (Maggie Alphonsi PDG, Eton Manor, Mossbourne Community Academy, 5 caps)

4 Grace Keel (Nolli Waterman PDG, North Bristol, SGS College, 1 cap)

5 Tamsin Baynes (Becky Essex PDG, Market Harborough, Loughborough College, 5 caps)

6 Seren Coombs (Rachel Burford PDG, Jersey RFC, Le Rocquier School, 1 cap)

7 Joy Okechukwu (Rachel Burford PDG, Havant, Peter Symonds College, 1 cap)

8 Maisie Masquelier (Jo Yapp PDG, Dings Crusaders RFC, Exeter College, uncapped)

Replacements

16 Hayley Jones (Emma Mitchell PDG, Ealing Trailfinders, Henley College, 5 caps)

17 Sylvia Gallagher-Ball (Becky Essex PDG, Leicester Forest, Loughborough College, 1 cap)

18 Demelza Short (Nolli Waterman PDG, Crediton, Blundells School, 1 cap)

19 Ashton Adcock (Becky Essex PDG, Tamworth, Loughborough College, 5 caps)

20 Josephine Harris (Emma Mitchell PDG, Chinnor, City of Oxford College, 1 cap)

21 Charlotte Wreford (Nolli Waterman PDG, Crediton RFC, Exeter College, 1 cap)

England U18 Women’s team to face Ireland (includes Player Development Group (PDG) centre, community club, school/college and U18 caps)

15 Eva Ladyman (Becky Essex PDG, Olney, Loughborough College, 1 cap)

14 Jo Vosakiwaiwai (Emma Mitchell PDG, Andover RFC, City of Oxford College, 5 caps)

13 Isabelle Clist (Nolli Waterman PDG, Cullompton, Wellington School, 1 cap)

12 Charlotte Wreford (Nolli Waterman PDG, Crediton RFC, Exeter College, 1 cap)

11 Josephine Harris (Emma Mitchell PDG, Chinnor, City of Oxford College, 1 cap)

10 Holly Jackson (Emma Mitchell PDG, Horsham, Cardinal Newman, 1 cap)

9 Ashton Adcock (Becky Essex PDG, Tamworth, Loughborough College, 5 caps)

1 Aisha Jah (Becky Essex PDG, Mansfield, West Notts College, 4 caps)

2 Hayley Jones (Emma Mitchell PDG, Ealing Trailfinders, Henley College, 5 caps)

3 Sylvia Gallagher-Ball (Becky Essex PDG, Leicester Forest, Loughborough College, 1 cap)

4 Tamsin Baynes (Becky Essex PDG, Market Harborough, Loughborough College, 5 caps)

5 Demelza Short (Nolli Waterman PDG, Crediton, Blundells School, 1 cap)

6 Betsy Meads (Becky Essex PDG, Newark, Loughborough College, 1 cap)

7 Jess Taylor (Maggie Alphonsi PDG, Ipswich, Oaklands College, 1 cap)

8 Honey Kerslake (Nolli Waterman PDG, Crediton, Exeter College, 1 cap)

Replacements

16 Harli Stanton (Becky Essex PDG, Sandal, Loughborough College, 1 cap)

17 Isabel van der Straaten (Maggie Alphonsi PDG, Eton Manor, Mossbourne Community Academy, 5 caps)

18 Seren Coombs (Rachel Burford PDG, Jersey RFC, Le Rocquier School, 1 cap)

19 Charlotte Coyle (Emma Mitchell PDG, Marlow RUFC, Leighton Park, uncapped)

20 Katherine Dyke (Nolli Waterman PDG, Winscombe Warriors, Exeter College, 1 cap)

21 Hannah Smyth (Jo Yapp PDG, Kettering Rugby Club, Hartpury College, 4 caps)