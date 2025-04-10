Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
WOB Competitions
WOB Competitions is a raffle business specialising in offering the chance to win luxury watches and hospitality to some of the UKs most famous and iconic sports venues.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Four Saracens selected to face Ireland

10.04.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX
England red roses training session
England red roses training session

Jess Breach, Zoe Harrison, Rosie Galligan and Kelsey Clifford will all feature for the Red Roses in Round Three of the Guinness Women's Six Nations.

Abby Dow will earn her 50th Red Roses cap on Saturday when John Mitchell’s side take on Ireland at Virgin Media Park, Cork.

The Trailfinders Women wing scored twice last time out against Wales, taking her try tally for England to 43 in 49 games to date since her two-try debut against Canada in 2017.

She forms part of a backline which is unchanged from Round 2 with head coach Mitchell making three changes to the pack.

Gloucester-Hartpury back row Alex Matthews returns for her first appearance of the tournament with club teammate Maud Muir and Bristol Bear Hannah Botterman coming into the front row.

Red Roses team to play Ireland

15 Ellie Kildunne (Harlequins, 50 caps)
14 Abby Dow (Trailfinders Women, 49 caps)
13 Megan Jones (Leicester Tigers, 22 caps)
12 Tatyana Heard (Gloucester-Hartpury, 27 caps)
11 Jess Breach (Saracens, 44 caps)
10 Zoe Harrison (Saracens, 55 caps)
9 Natasha Hunt (Gloucester-Hartpury, 77 caps)
1 Hannah Botterman (Bristol Bears, 53 caps)
2 Lark Atkin-Davies (Bristol Bears, 63 caps)
3 Maud Muir (Gloucester-Hartpury, 37 caps)
4 Morwenna Talling (Sale Sharks, 19 caps)
5 Abbie Ward (Bristol Bears, 71 caps)
6 Zoe Aldcroft (Gloucester-Hartpury, 60 caps) - captain
7 Sadia Kabeya (Loughborough Lightning, 20 caps)
8 Alex Matthews (Gloucester-Hartpury, 72 caps)

Replacements

16 Amy Cokayne (Leicester Tigers, 81 caps)
17 Kelsey Clifford (Saracens, 10 caps)
18 Sarah Bern (Bristol Bears, 68 caps)
19 Rosie Galligan (Saracens, 21 caps)
20 Maddie Feaunati (Exeter Chiefs, 12 caps)
21 Lucy Packer (Harlequins, 28 caps)
22 Holly Aitchison (Bristol Bears, 37 caps)
23 Helena Rowland (Loughborough Lightning, 36 caps)

