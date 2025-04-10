Four Saracens selected to face Ireland

Jess Breach, Zoe Harrison, Rosie Galligan and Kelsey Clifford will all feature for the Red Roses in Round Three of the Guinness Women's Six Nations.

Abby Dow will earn her 50th Red Roses cap on Saturday when John Mitchell’s side take on Ireland at Virgin Media Park, Cork.

The Trailfinders Women wing scored twice last time out against Wales, taking her try tally for England to 43 in 49 games to date since her two-try debut against Canada in 2017.

She forms part of a backline which is unchanged from Round 2 with head coach Mitchell making three changes to the pack.

Gloucester-Hartpury back row Alex Matthews returns for her first appearance of the tournament with club teammate Maud Muir and Bristol Bear Hannah Botterman coming into the front row.

Red Roses team to play Ireland

15 Ellie Kildunne (Harlequins, 50 caps)

14 Abby Dow (Trailfinders Women, 49 caps)

13 Megan Jones (Leicester Tigers, 22 caps)

12 Tatyana Heard (Gloucester-Hartpury, 27 caps)

11 Jess Breach (Saracens, 44 caps)

10 Zoe Harrison (Saracens, 55 caps)

9 Natasha Hunt (Gloucester-Hartpury, 77 caps)

1 Hannah Botterman (Bristol Bears, 53 caps)

2 Lark Atkin-Davies (Bristol Bears, 63 caps)

3 Maud Muir (Gloucester-Hartpury, 37 caps)

4 Morwenna Talling (Sale Sharks, 19 caps)

5 Abbie Ward (Bristol Bears, 71 caps)

6 Zoe Aldcroft (Gloucester-Hartpury, 60 caps) - captain

7 Sadia Kabeya (Loughborough Lightning, 20 caps)

8 Alex Matthews (Gloucester-Hartpury, 72 caps)

Replacements

16 Amy Cokayne (Leicester Tigers, 81 caps)

17 Kelsey Clifford (Saracens, 10 caps)

18 Sarah Bern (Bristol Bears, 68 caps)

19 Rosie Galligan (Saracens, 21 caps)

20 Maddie Feaunati (Exeter Chiefs, 12 caps)

21 Lucy Packer (Harlequins, 28 caps)

22 Holly Aitchison (Bristol Bears, 37 caps)

23 Helena Rowland (Loughborough Lightning, 36 caps)