Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
WOB Competitions
WOB Competitions is a raffle business specialising in offering the chance to win luxury watches and hospitality to some of the UKs most famous and iconic sports venues.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
What's on at Saracens

14.04.25
Saracens v exeter chiefs
Saracens V Leicester Tigers Gallagher Premiership Rugby

The Men in Black host their first game at the StoneX since February as Gloucester head to North London this Saturday. Here's what else is happening at Saracens this week:

Monday

Three Saracens U18s face Spain U18 for England as they look to continue their good form in the U18 Men's Six Nations in France.

Tuesday

Mark McCall will speak to the press ahead of Saturday's fixture against the Cherry and Whites. Three Saracens academy products compete in the Women's U18 Six Nations at Wellington College against Wales and Scotland.

Thursday

Red Roses are expected to announce their match day squad to face Scotland in the fourth round of the Guinness Women's Six Nations at Mattioli Woods Welford Road.

Friday

Saracens will name their side to face Gloucester at midday.

Saturday

Saracens Men face Gloucester Rugby at StoneX Stadium in the Gallagher Premiership, the match kicks off at 5:30pm with activations kicking off at 3pm.

 

News

What's on at Saracens

14.04.25
England red roses training session

Four Saracens selected to face Ireland

Jess Breach, Zoe Harrison, Rosie Galligan and Kelsey Clifford will all feature for the Red Roses in Round Three of the Guinness Women's Six Nations. Abby Dow will earn her 50th Red Roses cap on Saturday when John Mitchell’s side take on Ireland at Virgin Media Park, Cork. The Trailfinders Women wing scored twice last time […]

10.04.25
Jmp england women u18 training 021

Three Saracens Women named in England U18 squads

Lily Pereira dos Santos, Isabel van der Straaten, and Jess Taylor will all line up to face Italy and Ireland on Matchday 1 of the 2025 U18 Women’s Six Nations Festival at Wellington College.   England take on Italy at 15:00 BST this Friday (11th) afternoon in the first of two 35-minute matches, closely followed by their […]

10.04.25
Partners

