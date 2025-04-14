What's on at Saracens

The Men in Black host their first game at the StoneX since February as Gloucester head to North London this Saturday. Here's what else is happening at Saracens this week:

Monday

Three Saracens U18s face Spain U18 for England as they look to continue their good form in the U18 Men's Six Nations in France.

Tuesday

Mark McCall will speak to the press ahead of Saturday's fixture against the Cherry and Whites. Three Saracens academy products compete in the Women's U18 Six Nations at Wellington College against Wales and Scotland.

Thursday

Red Roses are expected to announce their match day squad to face Scotland in the fourth round of the Guinness Women's Six Nations at Mattioli Woods Welford Road.

Friday

Saracens will name their side to face Gloucester at midday.

Saturday

Saracens Men face Gloucester Rugby at StoneX Stadium in the Gallagher Premiership, the match kicks off at 5:30pm with activations kicking off at 3pm.