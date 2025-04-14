Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
WOB Competitions
WOB Competitions is a raffle business specialising in offering the chance to win luxury watches and hospitality to some of the UKs most famous and iconic sports venues.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
INTERNATIONAL WATCH | Four Saracens victorious in Cork

14.04.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Ireland v england guinness women's six nations 2025
Ireland v england guinness women's six nations 2025

Jess Breach, Zoe Harrison, Kelsey Clifford, and Rosie Galligan all featured for the Red Roses in their win over Ireland in the third round of the Guinness Women's Six Nations.

Kelsey Clifford touched down for her first score in an England shirt as the Red Roses came out 49–5 victors over the Irish, keeping their unbeaten streak in the competition alive. Zoe Harrison also managed to score, as well as adding 12 points from the boot to secure the win for John Mitchell's side. Jess Breach played the full 80 minutes, with fellow Saracen Rosie Galligan making an appearance in the second half.

Clifford took the headlines late on in the fixture with a debut international score on her 11th senior England appearance. The loosehead managed to find the whitewash in the 75th minute after an offload from former Saracen Holly Aitchison put her through a gap.

England now head to Mattioli Woods Welford Road for the fourth round of this year’s competition against Scotland this Saturday.

