INTERNATIONAL WATCH | Four Saracens victorious in Cork

Jess Breach, Zoe Harrison, Kelsey Clifford, and Rosie Galligan all featured for the Red Roses in their win over Ireland in the third round of the Guinness Women's Six Nations.

Kelsey Clifford touched down for her first score in an England shirt as the Red Roses came out 49–5 victors over the Irish, keeping their unbeaten streak in the competition alive. Zoe Harrison also managed to score, as well as adding 12 points from the boot to secure the win for John Mitchell's side. Jess Breach played the full 80 minutes, with fellow Saracen Rosie Galligan making an appearance in the second half.

Clifford took the headlines late on in the fixture with a debut international score on her 11th senior England appearance. The loosehead managed to find the whitewash in the 75th minute after an offload from former Saracen Holly Aitchison put her through a gap.

England now head to Mattioli Woods Welford Road for the fourth round of this year’s competition against Scotland this Saturday.