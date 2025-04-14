LOAN WATCH | Ampthill victorious in Coventry clash

Eight Saracens lined up for Championship side Ampthill in their dramatic 31–26 victory against Coventry at Butts Park Arena.

The A’s continued their good form in Tier Two with another impressive away win, this time against third-placed Coventry on Saturday. Harvey Beaton, Kaden Pearce-Paul, and Nathan Michelow all started in the pack for Ampthill, with Charlie Bracken, Louie Johnson, and Brandon Jackson featuring in the backline. Elsewhere in the matchday squad, James Isaacs and Kennedy Sylvester made a significant impact off the bench for James Tirrell’s side.

A first-half try from Harvey Beaton, along with points from the boot of Louie Johnson, kept Ampthill in the fight as they trailed 26–14 at the break. However, a match-winning score from Brandon Jackson in the final minute completed the comeback in the second half, with the visitors recording a 26–31 victory in Coventry; their first at Butts Park Arena in the club’s history.

Harvey Beaton was rewarded for his standout performance with a place in the Championship Team of the Week, earning the honour for the second time this month.

Ampthill now host London Scottish this weekend at Dillingham Park.