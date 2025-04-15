Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
WOB Competitions
WOB Competitions is a raffle business specialising in offering the chance to win luxury watches and hospitality to some of the UKs most famous and iconic sports venues.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Partners

Premiership Rugby celebrates LGBTQ+ Pride Round and Issues a Call To Action to Report Discrimination

15.04.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Pr prideweek 16x9 prideflagfinal 16x9
Premiershiprugby contentday.0393

At Saracens we are proud to support Premiership Rugby LGBTQ+ Pride Round to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community and help tackle discrimination, taking place from 18th-20th April 2025.

LGBTQ+ Pride Round is part of Premiership Rugby's unwavering commitment to eliminate discrimination in rugby to foster an environment where everyone feels welcome, respected, and valued.

Unite. Tackle. Change: Turning Words into Action

Unite. Tackle. Change. – is a new call to action from Premiership Rugby designed to inspire fans across the entire rugby community to report any signs of discrimination, whether witnessed or experienced, with confidence so that their actions will lead to change. Premiership Rugby is urging us, the clubs, and you, our supporters, to become active allies in the fight against discrimination by:

  • Encouraging fans to call out discrimination if they witness or experience it in the stadium
  • Educating fans on how they can take swift action
  • Empowering fans to report discrimination with confidence with simple effective reporting systems

A Clear Message: Rugby is for Everyone

Premiership Rugby will not tolerate discrimination or abuse amongst fans and is steadfast in its belief that it has no place in the sport, and all of us at Saracens agree. By standing together as a community, supporters can help ensure that rugby stadiums remain a space of inclusion, respect, and equality.

Speaking about the campaign, Laylla Stanley, Strategic Lead – Social Impact and D&I at Premiership Rugby said: “We want to empower our rugby family to take meaningful action against discrimination. By learning how to spot the signs, report confidently, and stand as allies, we can create an environment where fans feel safe, valued, and included. Rugby is a sport for everyone, and we will not tolerate discrimination in our stands in any form."

How you can Unite. Tackle. Change at Saracens 

