Premiership Rugby celebrates LGBTQ+ Pride Round and Issues a Call To Action to Report Discrimination

At Saracens we are proud to support Premiership Rugby LGBTQ+ Pride Round to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community and help tackle discrimination, taking place from 18th-20th April 2025.

LGBTQ+ Pride Round is part of Premiership Rugby's unwavering commitment to eliminate discrimination in rugby to foster an environment where everyone feels welcome, respected, and valued.

Unite. Tackle. Change: Turning Words into Action

Unite. Tackle. Change. – is a new call to action from Premiership Rugby designed to inspire fans across the entire rugby community to report any signs of discrimination, whether witnessed or experienced, with confidence so that their actions will lead to change. Premiership Rugby is urging us, the clubs, and you, our supporters, to become active allies in the fight against discrimination by:

Encouraging fans to call out discrimination if they witness or experience it in the stadium

Educating fans on how they can take swift action

Empowering fans to report discrimination with confidence with simple effective reporting systems

A Clear Message: Rugby is for Everyone

Premiership Rugby will not tolerate discrimination or abuse amongst fans and is steadfast in its belief that it has no place in the sport, and all of us at Saracens agree. By standing together as a community, supporters can help ensure that rugby stadiums remain a space of inclusion, respect, and equality.

Speaking about the campaign, Laylla Stanley, Strategic Lead – Social Impact and D&I at Premiership Rugby said: “We want to empower our rugby family to take meaningful action against discrimination. By learning how to spot the signs, report confidently, and stand as allies, we can create an environment where fans feel safe, valued, and included. Rugby is a sport for everyone, and we will not tolerate discrimination in our stands in any form."

How you can Unite. Tackle. Change at Saracens