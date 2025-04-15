Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
WOB Competitions
WOB Competitions is a raffle business specialising in offering the chance to win luxury watches and hospitality to some of the UKs most famous and iconic sports venues.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
MATCH PREVIEW | Saracens Men Vs Gloucester Rugby

15.04.25
Gloucester rugby v saracens gallagher premiership rugby
Saracens v harlequins

There’s a lot to be excited about ahead of Saracens’ return to StoneX Stadium this weekend, with places in the play-offs firmly up for grabs for both the Men in Black and their opponents on Saturday, Gloucester Rugby.

The Cherry and Whites haven’t enjoyed many profitable trips to North London in recent memory, having last won a Premiership fixture at the home of Saracens in January 2022. The hosts also come into the match in strong form in NW4, having lost just once at home in the league this campaign.

Saracens also have the chance to complete the double over Gloucester for the third consecutive season, having already secured a win at Kingsholm on the opening weekend. That game also marked a first Premiership try for winger Tobias Elliott. The academy graduate has since gone on to score nine tries in 20 appearances across all competitions in what has proven to be a breakthrough season for the 21-year-old.

Elliott will be tested again this weekend as he comes up against one of the Premiership’s most lethal finishers in Christian Wade. That contest is just one of many exciting head-to-heads set to unfold at StoneX Stadium.

In the pack, a stacked Saracens back row featuring Juan Martín González, Andy Onyeama-Christie, Ben Earl, and Tom Willis could face off against Lewis Ludlow and Ruan Ackermann in a mouth-watering battle around the breakdown and in open play.

Gloucester also pose a serious threat through Welsh half-back duo Tomos Williams and Gareth Anscombe. They’ll line up opposite Ivan van Zyl and Fergus Burke, who have formed a strong partnership in their first season together in club colours.

As for the league standings, a win could lift Saracens as high as third in the Gallagher Premiership table. That would put them above the Cherry and Whites, who currently sit just two points ahead heading into Round 14.

This game promises to be a thrilling encounter in North London, and it's not one to miss. Book your place at the StoneX Stadium now!

Pr prideweek 16x9 prideflagfinal 16x9

Premiership Rugby celebrates LGBTQ+ Pride Round and Issues a Call To Action to Report Discrimination

At Saracens we are proud to support Premiership Rugby LGBTQ+ Pride Round to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community and help tackle discrimination, taking place from 18th-20th April 2025. LGBTQ+ Pride Round is part of Premiership Rugby's unwavering commitment to eliminate discrimination in rugby to foster an environment where everyone feels welcome, respected, and valued. Unite. Tackle. […]

15.04.25
Ampthill rugby v bath rugby premiership rugby cup

LOAN WATCH | Ampthill victorious in Coventry clash

Eight Saracens lined up for Championship side Ampthill in their dramatic 31–26 victory against Coventry at Butts Park Arena. The A’s continued their good form in Tier Two with another impressive away win, this time against third-placed Coventry on Saturday. Harvey Beaton, Kaden Pearce-Paul, and Nathan Michelow all started in the pack for Ampthill, with […]

14.04.25
