MATCH PREVIEW | Saracens Men Vs Gloucester Rugby

There’s a lot to be excited about ahead of Saracens’ return to StoneX Stadium this weekend, with places in the play-offs firmly up for grabs for both the Men in Black and their opponents on Saturday, Gloucester Rugby.

The Cherry and Whites haven’t enjoyed many profitable trips to North London in recent memory, having last won a Premiership fixture at the home of Saracens in January 2022. The hosts also come into the match in strong form in NW4, having lost just once at home in the league this campaign.

Saracens also have the chance to complete the double over Gloucester for the third consecutive season, having already secured a win at Kingsholm on the opening weekend. That game also marked a first Premiership try for winger Tobias Elliott. The academy graduate has since gone on to score nine tries in 20 appearances across all competitions in what has proven to be a breakthrough season for the 21-year-old.

Elliott will be tested again this weekend as he comes up against one of the Premiership’s most lethal finishers in Christian Wade. That contest is just one of many exciting head-to-heads set to unfold at StoneX Stadium.

In the pack, a stacked Saracens back row featuring Juan Martín González, Andy Onyeama-Christie, Ben Earl, and Tom Willis could face off against Lewis Ludlow and Ruan Ackermann in a mouth-watering battle around the breakdown and in open play.

Gloucester also pose a serious threat through Welsh half-back duo Tomos Williams and Gareth Anscombe. They’ll line up opposite Ivan van Zyl and Fergus Burke, who have formed a strong partnership in their first season together in club colours.

As for the league standings, a win could lift Saracens as high as third in the Gallagher Premiership table. That would put them above the Cherry and Whites, who currently sit just two points ahead heading into Round 14.

This game promises to be a thrilling encounter in North London, and it's not one to miss. Book your place at the StoneX Stadium now!