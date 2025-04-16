Saracens Support Rugby Recycled Charity

This Saturday, we’ll be supporting one of our own, Gareth Simpson, and his incredible charity, Rugby Recycled!

Gareth founded the charity while still at school in Durban, South Africa, with a mission to collect and redistribute old rugby kit and boots to those in need.

Since launching Rugby Recycled in 2011, Simpson has proudly continued to make a meaningful impact on grassroots rugby in his home country. The scrum half explained how important the cause is to him and how important the help can be.

“I’ve managed to gather donations from all over the UK during my time playing in the Premiership and the Championship, which has really helped the charity grow and made it possible to get kit into the hands of those who need it most in South Africa.

It’s amazing to see what a difference a single pair of rugby boots can make. I’ve seen kids who didn’t want to play the sport because they couldn’t afford kit give it a go, and that’s exactly what it’s all about.

We now have a brilliant opportunity for Saracens fans to get involved by donating any spare kit. We’re especially looking for jerseys, shorts, and boots, but any rugby gear will go a long way in helping us give back to the game we all love.”

On matchday, we encourage all supporters to bring any old kit or boots to StoneX Stadium and drop them off at the designated collection points located by Gates A and C.

Donations will be distributed to rugby communities in South Africa, as well as to our Saracens Foundation refugee project here in the UK.