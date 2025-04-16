Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
WOB Competitions
WOB Competitions is a raffle business specialising in offering the chance to win luxury watches and hospitality to some of the UKs most famous and iconic sports venues.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Saracens Support Rugby Recycled Charity

16.04.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Gareth Simpson Banner
Rc toulon v saracens investec champions cup 2024/2025 round of 16

This Saturday, we’ll be supporting one of our own, Gareth Simpson, and his incredible charity, Rugby Recycled!

Gareth founded the charity while still at school in Durban, South Africa, with a mission to collect and redistribute old rugby kit and boots to those in need.

Since launching Rugby Recycled in 2011, Simpson has proudly continued to make a meaningful impact on grassroots rugby in his home country. The scrum half explained how important the cause is to him and how important the help can be.

“I’ve managed to gather donations from all over the UK during my time playing in the Premiership and the Championship, which has really helped the charity grow and made it possible to get kit into the hands of those who need it most in South Africa.

It’s amazing to see what a difference a single pair of rugby boots can make. I’ve seen kids who didn’t want to play the sport because they couldn’t afford kit give it a go, and that’s exactly what it’s all about.

We now have a brilliant opportunity for Saracens fans to get involved by donating any spare kit. We’re especially looking for jerseys, shorts, and boots, but any rugby gear will go a long way in helping us give back to the game we all love.”

On matchday, we encourage all supporters to bring any old kit or boots to StoneX Stadium and drop them off at the designated collection points located by Gates A and C.

Donations will be distributed to rugby communities in South Africa, as well as to our Saracens Foundation refugee project here in the UK.

 

News

England v italy guinness women's six nations 2025

Four Saracens feature for Red Roses against Scotland

Kelsey Clifford, Rosie Galligan and Marlie Packer all start for England with May Campbell set to make an appearance off the bench. Jade Shekells will earn her first Red Roses start on Saturday as John Mitchell makes nine changes to his side to face Scotland at Mattioli Woods Welford Road. The Gloucester-Hartpury back debuted for […]

16.04.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Rc toulon v saracens investec champions cup 2024/2025 round of 16

PRESS NOTES | Mark McCall previews Gloucester at StoneX Stadium

Saracens Director of Rugby Mark McCall is relishing the opportunity to return to Premiership Rugby this weekend against Gloucester. The Men in Black return to the StoneX for the first time since February for a crucial clash against the Cherry and Whites which could go a long way to deciding play off places in this […]

16.04.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX
