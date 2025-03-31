LOAN WATCH | Saracens youngsters help Ampthill overcome Caldy

Nine Sarries stars were on hand on Merseyside as Ampthill travelled to Caldy achieving back-to-back Championship wins coming back for a 22-27 victory at Paton Field.

In the pack, Harvey Beaton started at tight-head for the A's with Kaden Pearce-Paul also making an appearance in the engine room. The half-back pairing were also from North London, with Charlie Bracken and Louie Johnson both starting at nine and 10 respectively.

Elsewhere in the backline, Josh Hallett returned to Paul Turner's side in the centres, with Brandon Jackson also getting a start on the right wing.

Amongst the replacements, hooker James Isaacs and loose forwards Kennedy Sylvester and Charlie West were all included, making significant impacts for Paul Turner's side.

The Saracen's representatives also made a significant impact on the score sheet, with 17 of Ampthill's points coming from loanees. Charlie Bracken and Josh Hallett both touched down for scores either side of the half, whilst Louie Johnson kept the scoreboard ticking with successful conversion and penalty attempts.

Ampthill return home next time out against table toppers Ealing Trailfinders at Dillingham Park, with the hunt to finish towards the top of the table very much on for Paul Turner's final season in charge of the A's.