Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
WOB Competitions
WOB Competitions is a raffle business specialising in offering the chance to win luxury watches and hospitality to some of the UKs most famous and iconic sports venues.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
LOAN WATCH | Saracens youngsters help Ampthill overcome Caldy

31.03.25


Zrjphoto 2788
Zrjphoto 0695

Nine Sarries stars were on hand on Merseyside as Ampthill travelled to Caldy achieving back-to-back Championship wins coming back for a 22-27 victory at Paton Field.

In the pack, Harvey Beaton started at tight-head for the A's with Kaden Pearce-Paul also making an appearance in the engine room. The half-back pairing were also from North London, with Charlie Bracken and Louie Johnson both starting at nine and 10 respectively.

Elsewhere in the backline, Josh Hallett returned to Paul Turner's side in the centres, with Brandon Jackson also getting a start on the right wing.

Amongst the replacements, hooker James Isaacs and loose forwards Kennedy Sylvester and Charlie West were all included, making significant impacts for Paul Turner's side.

The Saracen's representatives also made a significant impact on the score sheet, with 17 of Ampthill's points coming from loanees. Charlie Bracken and Josh Hallett both touched down for scores either side of the half, whilst Louie Johnson kept the scoreboard ticking with successful conversion and penalty attempts.

Ampthill return home next time out against table toppers Ealing Trailfinders at Dillingham Park, with the hunt to finish towards the top of the table very much on for Paul Turner's final season in charge of the A's.

