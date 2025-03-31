Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
WOB Competitions
WOB Competitions is a raffle business specialising in offering the chance to win luxury watches and hospitality to some of the UKs most famous and iconic sports venues.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Partners

Download our new Ticketing App!

31.03.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Screenshot 2025 03 31 at 08.42.33
Saracens v ealing trailfinders premiership rugby cup

Saracens is excited to announce an innovative new ticketing strategy to help further enhance your matchday experience at StoneX Stadium!

Starting from the match against Gloucester Rugby on Saturday 19th April, our collaboration with Tixserve will see us embrace modern ticketing technology, with all match by match tickets being distributed on a new app.

Simply search ‘Saracens Ticketing’ on the App Store and your tickets will be available there, and you can also transfer tickets to friends at the click of a button.

This will mean there are now no paper tickets, helping us support the environment and also making the customer journey simpler.

Seasonal Members, your ticket will of course still be valid, and those with a physical card can still use that moving forward.

For any questions, please contact supporterservices@saracens.net

News

See all news
Screenshot 2025 03 31 at 08.42.33

Download our new Ticketing App!

Saracens is excited to announce an innovative new ticketing strategy to help further enhance your matchday experience at StoneX Stadium! Starting from the match against Gloucester Rugby on Saturday 19th April, our collaboration with Tixserve will see us embrace modern ticketing technology, with all match by match tickets being distributed on a new app. Simply […]

31.03.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Leicester tigers v saracens 093

MATCH REPORT | Leicester Tigers 22 - 29 Saracens Men (GPR R13)

Saracens Men returned back to winning ways in a colossal tussle against Leicester Tigers at Mattioli Woods Welford Road. Sarries managed to bag the bonus point win in the Sunday sunshine putting them back in contention for the top four places ahead of a European break. Tries from Jamie George and Juan Martin Gonzalez in […]

30.03.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Screenshot 2025 03 27 at 14.07.01

TEAM NEWS | Leicester Tigers v Saracens Men (GPR - Rd 13)

Academy graduate Angus Hall will make his first Gallagher Premiership start at Mattioli Woods Welford Road on Sunday as Saracens Men head to face Leicester Tigers. The 19-year-old is one of two changes from the Showdown side, starting on the left wing in place of Rotimi Segun. Director of Rugby Mark McCall has also made […]

28.03.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX

Partners

See all partners