Download our new Ticketing App!

Saracens is excited to announce an innovative new ticketing strategy to help further enhance your matchday experience at StoneX Stadium!

Starting from the match against Gloucester Rugby on Saturday 19th April, our collaboration with Tixserve will see us embrace modern ticketing technology, with all match by match tickets being distributed on a new app.

Simply search ‘Saracens Ticketing’ on the App Store and your tickets will be available there, and you can also transfer tickets to friends at the click of a button.

This will mean there are now no paper tickets, helping us support the environment and also making the customer journey simpler.

Seasonal Members, your ticket will of course still be valid, and those with a physical card can still use that moving forward.

For any questions, please contact supporterservices@saracens.net