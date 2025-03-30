Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
WOB Competitions
WOB Competitions is a raffle business specialising in offering the chance to win luxury watches and hospitality to some of the UKs most famous and iconic sports venues.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Partners

MATCH REPORT | Leicester Tigers 22 - 29 Saracens Men (GPR R13)

30.03.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Leicester tigers v saracens 093
Leicester tigers v saracens 089

Saracens Men returned back to winning ways in a colossal tussle against Leicester Tigers at Mattioli Woods Welford Road.

Sarries managed to bag the bonus point win in the Sunday sunshine putting them back in contention for the top four places ahead of a European break. Tries from Jamie George and Juan Martin Gonzalez in the first half, as well as a debut score from Angus Hall and a bonus point try from Theo Dan were enough to tame the Tigers in their own back garden.

After a lengthy injury break for Fraser Balmain in the first minute of the match, the game restarted at a frenetic pace, which saw Sarries pick up the opening score. A successful first-phase move off a lineout created space for Tobias Elliott, who cantered through. The visitors kept the ball alive well, with audacious offloads from one touchline to the other. After Juan Martin Gonzalez and Angus Hall were both brought down inches from the line, Maro Itoje flung the ball from the base of the ruck to Jamie George, who crashed over for the opener.

A succession of penalties for the hosts then allowed Tigers to edge into the Sarries 22. But strong defensive work from Sarries forced a knock-on, followed by a resulting penalty in their favour.

The high-tempo action continued as Sarries got into a groove in Tigers’ half. Slick carries through the midfield pushed the Men in Black up towards the 22, with the finishing touch coming from an inside ball to Juan Martin Gonzalez, who sprinted under the posts.

The trend of ill-discipline continued for Sarries, as Tigers camped inside the visitors' 22 after consistent infringements. Despite the growing penalty count, Sarries' defensive resilience was commendable, and they managed to keep Tigers out initially. However, the defensive line was broken on the 20-minute mark, with Freddie Steward striding over to halve the deficit on the scoreboard.

More penalties in Tigers' favour allowed them field position, and with 10 minutes left in the half, Pollard casually slotted a drop goal from 30 metres out to add another three points to the scoreboard.

Moments later, Alex Lozowski had the opportunity to reply with a penalty, but his effort drifted just wide. However, the centre made up for it with a drop goal attempt of his own shortly after the missed three-pointer, replenishing the seven-point gap.

However, with the clock in the red, it was Tigers who would have the last say. Another penalty provided them with the platform to head to the corner, and the resulting catch-and-drive pushed the Tigers inches from the line. Hanro Liebenberg did get the finishing touch a phase later in the corner. Pollard's conversion attempt, however, drifted wide, giving Sarries a narrow lead at the break.

The second half started at a similar pace to the first, but with Leicester on the ascendency. Two probing kicks from Freddie Steward caused issue for the Saracens backfield with the latter being spilt close to the Leicester line. The hosts recycled the ball, going wide and picking off the numbers allowing Hanro Liebenberg to cross for his second.

Saracens did respond in better fashion, however. After picking up a penalty, Sarries headed to the corner before flinging the ball out wide to Angus Hall, who produced an audacious dive over the line to level proceedings.

The visitors managed to double down with another score on the hour mark. After Hall was bundled out into touch just metres away from his second of the afternoon, Itoje did well to disrupt Tigers possession at the resulting lineout. The ball fell into the path of Theo Dan at the tail of the lineout who managed to crash over from five metres out to regain the lead.

Leicester thought they had scored their bonus point effort moments later though after Cameron Henderson charged down Van Zyl’s box kick and raced home, however the Scotsman was deemed to be offside ruling out the score to the displeasure of the home fans.

With a grandstand finish on the cards, Saracens dug deep with a strong defensive set in the closing stages keeping Leicester away from the try line to secure the win in tough conditions.

Saracens now travel to Toulon in the knockout stages of the Investec Champions Cup, before returning to Gallagher Premiership action against fellow top four contenders Gloucester Rugby at the StoneX Stadium. Tickets are available here.

News

See all news
Leicester tigers v saracens 093

MATCH REPORT | Leicester Tigers 22 - 29 Saracens Men (GPR R13)

Saracens Men returned back to winning ways in a colossal tussle against Leicester Tigers at Mattioli Woods Welford Road. Sarries managed to bag the bonus point win in the Sunday sunshine putting them back in contention for the top four places ahead of a European break. Tries from Jamie George and Juan Martin Gonzalez in […]

30.03.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Screenshot 2025 03 27 at 14.07.01

TEAM NEWS | Leicester Tigers v Saracens Men (GPR - Rd 13)

Academy graduate Angus Hall will make his first Gallagher Premiership start at Mattioli Woods Welford Road on Sunday as Saracens Men head to face Leicester Tigers. The 19-year-old is one of two changes from the Showdown side, starting on the left wing in place of Rotimi Segun. Director of Rugby Mark McCall has also made […]

28.03.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX
England v italy guinness women's six nations 2025

Three Saracens named in Red Roses side for Wales Six Nations Fixture

Jess Breach, Zoe Harrison and Rosie Galligan have all been named in the Red Roses side to face Wales on Saturday in the Guinness Women's Six Nations. Head coach John Mitchell makes 13 changes from the team that defeated Italy in the opening round of the Guinness Women’s Six Nations. Gloucester-Hartpury’s Tatyana Heard and Megan […]

27.03.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX

Partners

See all partners