TEAM NEWS | Leicester Tigers v Saracens Men (GPR - Rd 13)

Academy graduate Angus Hall will make his first Gallagher Premiership start at Mattioli Woods Welford Road on Sunday as Saracens Men head to face Leicester Tigers.

The 19-year-old is one of two changes from the Showdown side, starting on the left wing in place of Rotimi Segun.

Director of Rugby Mark McCall has also made a change in the front row. Eroni Mawi and Jamie George continue from the start, however Fraser Balmain will run out against his former side from the first whistle.

The engine room pairing remains the same, with Maro Itoje captaining the side alongside Hugh Tizard. Theo McFarland, a try-scorer at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, remains at blindside, with Juan Martin Gonzalez also fit to start on the flank. Tom Willis rounds off the pack at number eight.

Ivan van Zyl continues at scrum-half, with Fergus Burke continuing to marshal proceedings in the 10 shirt. In the centre, Nick Tompkins and Alex Lozowski renew their partnership. Hall makes his full Premiership debut on the left, with Tobias Elliott on the right and Elliot Daly remaining at full-back.

The bench features welcome returns for Rhys Carre and Ben Earl, in a 6-2 split that includes seven internationals, providing significant impact for the trip to the Midlands.

After a successful Six Nations campaign with England U20s, Hall can’t wait to represent his boyhood club in Gallagher Premiership action this weekend.

"I’m buzzing to make my first start in the Premiership, as it’s a moment I’ve been working towards for years.

It’s an opportunity to make my family proud, and I can’t wait to give everything to the team and embrace the occasion.”

Saracens Men team to play Leicester Tigers:

1 Eroni Mawi

2 Jamie George

3 Fraser Balmain

4 Maro Itoje (c)

5 Hugh Tizard

6 Theo McFarland

7 Juan Martin Gonzalez

8 Tom Willis

9 Ivan van Zyl

10 Fergus Burke

11 Angus Hall

12 Nick Tompkins

13 Alex Lozowski

14 Tobias Elliott

15 Elliot Daly

Replacements:

16 Theo Dan

17 Rhys Carre

18 Marco Riccioni

19 Nick Isiekwe

20 Andy Onyeama-Christie

21 Ben Earl

22 Gareth Simpson

23 Alex Goode