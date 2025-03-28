Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
WOB Competitions
WOB Competitions is a raffle business specialising in offering the chance to win luxury watches and hospitality to some of the UKs most famous and iconic sports venues.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
TEAM NEWS | Leicester Tigers v Saracens Men (GPR - Rd 13)

28.03.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Screenshot 2025 03 27 at 14.07.01
Ealing trailfinders v saracens premiership rugby cup

Academy graduate Angus Hall will make his first Gallagher Premiership start at Mattioli Woods Welford Road on Sunday as Saracens Men head to face Leicester Tigers.

The 19-year-old is one of two changes from the Showdown side, starting on the left wing in place of Rotimi Segun.

Director of Rugby Mark McCall has also made a change in the front row. Eroni Mawi and Jamie George continue from the start, however Fraser Balmain will run out against his former side from the first whistle.

The engine room pairing remains the same, with Maro Itoje captaining the side alongside Hugh Tizard. Theo McFarland, a try-scorer at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, remains at blindside, with Juan Martin Gonzalez also fit to start on the flank. Tom Willis rounds off the pack at number eight.

Ivan van Zyl continues at scrum-half, with Fergus Burke continuing to marshal proceedings in the 10 shirt. In the centre, Nick Tompkins and Alex Lozowski renew their partnership. Hall makes his full Premiership debut on the left, with Tobias Elliott on the right and Elliot Daly remaining at full-back.

The bench features welcome returns for Rhys Carre and Ben Earl, in a 6-2 split that includes seven internationals, providing significant impact for the trip to the Midlands.

After a successful Six Nations campaign with England U20s, Hall can’t wait to represent his boyhood club in Gallagher Premiership action this weekend.

"I’m buzzing to make my first start in the Premiership, as it’s a moment I’ve been working towards for years.

It’s an opportunity to make my family proud, and I can’t wait to give everything to the team and embrace the occasion.”

Saracens Men team to play Leicester Tigers:

1 Eroni Mawi
2 Jamie George
3 Fraser Balmain
4 Maro Itoje (c)
5 Hugh Tizard
6 Theo McFarland
7 Juan Martin Gonzalez
8 Tom Willis
9 Ivan van Zyl
10 Fergus Burke
11 Angus Hall
12 Nick Tompkins
13 Alex Lozowski
14 Tobias Elliott
15 Elliot Daly

Replacements:

16 Theo Dan
17 Rhys Carre
18 Marco Riccioni
19 Nick Isiekwe
20 Andy Onyeama-Christie
21 Ben Earl
22 Gareth Simpson
23 Alex Goode

