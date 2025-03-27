Three Saracens named in Red Roses side for Wales Six Nations Fixture

Jess Breach, Zoe Harrison and Rosie Galligan have all been named in the Red Roses side to face Wales on Saturday in the Guinness Women's Six Nations.

Head coach John Mitchell makes 13 changes from the team that defeated Italy in the opening round of the Guinness Women’s Six Nations.

Gloucester-Hartpury’s Tatyana Heard and Megan Jones of Leicester Tigers form a centre partnership with Natasha Hunt (Gloucester-Hartpury) and Zoe Harrison (Saracens) making up the half-back positions.

Bristol Bears duo Lark Atkin-Davies and Sarah Bern come into the front row alongside Gloucester-Hartpury prop Mackenzie Carson, with another Bear, Abbie Ward, lining up with Sale Sharks’ Morwenna Talling in the second row.

Captain Zoe Aldcroft (Gloucester-Hartpury) and Exeter Chiefs Number 8 Maddie Feaunati maintain their starting roles and Loughborough Lightning’s Sadia Kabeya is promoted to the seven jersey.

Olympian Abi Burton (Trailfinders Women) is set for her maiden Red Roses cap as a replacement.

Red Roses team to play Wales

15 Ellie Kildunne (Harlequins, 49 caps)

14 Abby Dow (Trailfinders Women, 48 caps)

13 Megan Jones (Leicester Tigers, 21 caps)

12 Tatyana Heard (Gloucester-Hartpury, 26 caps)

11 Jess Breach (Saracens, 43 caps)

10 Zoe Harrison (Saracens, 54 caps)

9 Natasha Hunt (Gloucester-Hartpury, 76 caps)

1 Mackenzie Carson (Gloucester-Hartpury, 21 caps)

2 Lark Atkin-Davies (Bristol Bears, 62 caps)

3 Sarah Bern (Bristol Bears, 67 caps)

4 Morwenna Talling (Sale Sharks, 18 caps)

5 Abbie Ward (Bristol Bears, 70 caps)

6 Zoe Aldcroft (Gloucester-Hartpury, 59 caps) - captain

7 Sadia Kabeya (Loughborough Lightning, 19 caps)

8 Maddie Feaunati (Exeter Chiefs, 11 caps)

Replacements

16 Amy Cokayne (Leicester Tigers, 80 caps)

17 Hannah Botterman (Bristol Bears, 52 caps)

18 Maud Muir (Gloucester-Hartpury, 36 caps)

19 Rosie Galligan (Saracens, 20 caps)

20 Abi Burton (Trailfinders Women, uncapped)

21 Lucy Packer (Harlequins, 27 caps)

22 Holly Aitchison (Bristol Bears, 36 caps)

23 Helena Rowland (Loughborough Lightning, 35 caps)