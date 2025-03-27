Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
WOB Competitions
WOB Competitions is a raffle business specialising in offering the chance to win luxury watches and hospitality to some of the UKs most famous and iconic sports venues.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Three Saracens named in Red Roses side for Wales Six Nations Fixture

27.03.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX
England v italy guinness women's six nations 2025
England red roses training session

Jess Breach, Zoe Harrison and Rosie Galligan have all been named in the Red Roses side to face Wales on Saturday in the Guinness Women's Six Nations.

Head coach John Mitchell makes 13 changes from the team that defeated Italy in the opening round of the Guinness Women’s Six Nations.

Gloucester-Hartpury’s Tatyana Heard and Megan Jones of Leicester Tigers form a centre partnership with Natasha Hunt (Gloucester-Hartpury) and Zoe Harrison (Saracens) making up the half-back positions.

Bristol Bears duo Lark Atkin-Davies and Sarah Bern come into the front row alongside Gloucester-Hartpury prop Mackenzie Carson, with another Bear, Abbie Ward, lining up with Sale Sharks’ Morwenna Talling in the second row.

Captain Zoe Aldcroft (Gloucester-Hartpury) and Exeter Chiefs Number 8 Maddie Feaunati maintain their starting roles and Loughborough Lightning’s Sadia Kabeya is promoted to the seven jersey.

Olympian Abi Burton (Trailfinders Women) is set for her maiden Red Roses cap as a replacement.

Red Roses team to play Wales

15 Ellie Kildunne (Harlequins, 49 caps)
14 Abby Dow (Trailfinders Women, 48 caps)
13 Megan Jones (Leicester Tigers, 21 caps)
12 Tatyana Heard (Gloucester-Hartpury, 26 caps)
11 Jess Breach (Saracens, 43 caps)
10 Zoe Harrison (Saracens, 54 caps)
9 Natasha Hunt (Gloucester-Hartpury, 76 caps)
1 Mackenzie Carson (Gloucester-Hartpury, 21 caps)
2 Lark Atkin-Davies (Bristol Bears, 62 caps)
3 Sarah Bern (Bristol Bears, 67 caps)
4 Morwenna Talling (Sale Sharks, 18 caps)
5 Abbie Ward (Bristol Bears, 70 caps)
6 Zoe Aldcroft (Gloucester-Hartpury, 59 caps) - captain
7 Sadia Kabeya (Loughborough Lightning, 19 caps)
8 Maddie Feaunati (Exeter Chiefs, 11 caps)

Replacements

16 Amy Cokayne (Leicester Tigers, 80 caps)
17 Hannah Botterman (Bristol Bears, 52 caps)
18 Maud Muir (Gloucester-Hartpury, 36 caps)
19 Rosie Galligan (Saracens, 20 caps)
20 Abi Burton (Trailfinders Women, uncapped)
21 Lucy Packer (Harlequins, 27 caps)
22 Holly Aitchison (Bristol Bears, 36 caps)
23 Helena Rowland (Loughborough Lightning, 35 caps)

