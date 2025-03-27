Our Partners
Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
WOB Competitions
WOB Competitions is a raffle business specialising in offering the chance to win luxury watches and hospitality to some of the UKs most famous and iconic sports venues.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Two Sarries feature for Wales in Six Nations clash

27.03.25
Gettyimages 2173424351 min
Scotland v wales guinness women's six nations 2025

Georgia Evans starts at number eight with Donna Rose coming off the bench against familiar opposition as Red Roses travel to Cardiff.

Wales will face the Red Roses in front of a new record crowd of more than 18,000 for a women’s sporting event on Welsh soil.

The previous record for a stand-alone women’s sporting fixture was 16,845 for the Wales women’s Euro Play-off in December.

Wales have broken the previous record 10,592 crowd for a stand-alone Test match against Italy at Principality Stadium in the final game of the 2024 campaign.

Captain Hannah Jones will lead the side from centre with vice-captain Keira Bevan at scrum half in a team that sees two changes with prop Gwenllian Pyrs and Gwen Crabb recalled to the starting line-up.

Pyrs joins experienced hooker Carys Phillips and Jenni Scoble, making her second start for her country, in the front row.

Crabb partners Abbie Fleming in the Wales engine room, with Kate Williams and Bethan Lewis at flanker and Georgia Evans at Number 8.

Scrum half Bevan partners fly half Lleucu George at half back, while skipper Jones is in the midfield with Kayleigh Powell. The Wales back three sees triple Olympian Jasmine Joyce at full-back alongside wings Lisa Neumann and Carys Cox.

Flankers Alex Callender (foot) and Alisha Butchers (virus) were unavailable for selection.

Lynn, said: “To have so many of the Welsh rugby family recognise these players as representing them and turning out to support is an exciting and humbling moment for all the players, coaches and staff.

“We took the first step of this team’s new journey against Scotland and the prospect of playing in front of a record rugby crowd at the home of Welsh rugby – the Principality Stadium – is recognition of the growth in the women’s game.

“The players have been told to be brave and to believe in their ability to compete at the highest level. Most of this squad play in England and train alongside the Red Roses.

“We have coached and played against them, and we know what they will bring, but this is about us and how we want to perform in the Capital City.

“England are the best team in the world and are many people’s favourites for another Grand Slam and for the 2025 World Cup. We shouldn’t shy away from the challenge ahead of us but relish the opportunity to test ourselves against them in front of a passionate Welsh crowd.”

Wales Team (v England)
15 Jasmine Joyce (Bristol Bears)
14 Lisa Neumann (Harlequins)
13 Hannah Jones ( Captain, Gloucester/Hartpury)
12 Kayleigh Powell (Harlequins)
11 Carys Cox (Ealing Trailfinders)
10 Lleucu George (Gloucester/Hartpury)
9 Keira Bevan (Vice-captain, Bristol Bears);
1 Gwenllian Pyrs (Sale Sharks)
2 Carys Phillips (Harlequins)
3 Jenni Scoble (Gwalia Lightning)
4 Abbie Fleming (Harlequins)
5 Gwen Crabb (Gloucester/Hartpury)
6 Kate Williams (Gloucester/Hartpury)
7 Bethan Lewis (Gloucester/Hartpury)
8 Georgia Evans (Saracens)

Replacements: 16 Kelsey Jones (Gloucester/Hartpury), 17 Maisie Davies (Gwalia Lightning), 18 Donna Rose (Saracens), 19 Alaw Pyrs (Gwalia Lightning), 20 Bryonie King (Gwalia Lightning), 21 Meg Davies (Gloucester/Hartpury), 22 Courtney Keight (Bristol Bears), 23 Nel Metcalfe (Gloucester/Hartpury).

Screenshot 2025 03 27 at 14.07.01

TEAM NEWS | Leicester Tigers v Saracens Men (GPR - Rd 13)

Academy graduate Angus Hall will make his first Gallagher Premiership start at Mattioli Woods Welford Road on Sunday as Saracens Men head to face Leicester Tigers. The 19-year-old is one of two changes from the Showdown side, starting on the left wing in place of Rotimi Segun. Director of Rugby Mark McCall has also made […]

28.03.25
England v italy guinness women's six nations 2025

Three Saracens named in Red Roses side for Wales Six Nations Fixture

Jess Breach, Zoe Harrison and Rosie Galligan have all been named in the Red Roses side to face Wales on Saturday in the Guinness Women's Six Nations. Head coach John Mitchell makes 13 changes from the team that defeated Italy in the opening round of the Guinness Women’s Six Nations. Gloucester-Hartpury’s Tatyana Heard and Megan […]

27.03.25
27.03.25
