Two Sarries feature for Wales in Six Nations clash

Georgia Evans starts at number eight with Donna Rose coming off the bench against familiar opposition as Red Roses travel to Cardiff.

Wales will face the Red Roses in front of a new record crowd of more than 18,000 for a women’s sporting event on Welsh soil.

The previous record for a stand-alone women’s sporting fixture was 16,845 for the Wales women’s Euro Play-off in December.

Wales have broken the previous record 10,592 crowd for a stand-alone Test match against Italy at Principality Stadium in the final game of the 2024 campaign.

Captain Hannah Jones will lead the side from centre with vice-captain Keira Bevan at scrum half in a team that sees two changes with prop Gwenllian Pyrs and Gwen Crabb recalled to the starting line-up.

Pyrs joins experienced hooker Carys Phillips and Jenni Scoble, making her second start for her country, in the front row.

Crabb partners Abbie Fleming in the Wales engine room, with Kate Williams and Bethan Lewis at flanker and Georgia Evans at Number 8.

Scrum half Bevan partners fly half Lleucu George at half back, while skipper Jones is in the midfield with Kayleigh Powell. The Wales back three sees triple Olympian Jasmine Joyce at full-back alongside wings Lisa Neumann and Carys Cox.

Flankers Alex Callender (foot) and Alisha Butchers (virus) were unavailable for selection.

Lynn, said: “To have so many of the Welsh rugby family recognise these players as representing them and turning out to support is an exciting and humbling moment for all the players, coaches and staff.

“We took the first step of this team’s new journey against Scotland and the prospect of playing in front of a record rugby crowd at the home of Welsh rugby – the Principality Stadium – is recognition of the growth in the women’s game.

“The players have been told to be brave and to believe in their ability to compete at the highest level. Most of this squad play in England and train alongside the Red Roses.

“We have coached and played against them, and we know what they will bring, but this is about us and how we want to perform in the Capital City.

“England are the best team in the world and are many people’s favourites for another Grand Slam and for the 2025 World Cup. We shouldn’t shy away from the challenge ahead of us but relish the opportunity to test ourselves against them in front of a passionate Welsh crowd.”

Wales Team (v England)

15 Jasmine Joyce (Bristol Bears)

14 Lisa Neumann (Harlequins)

13 Hannah Jones ( Captain, Gloucester/Hartpury)

12 Kayleigh Powell (Harlequins)

11 Carys Cox (Ealing Trailfinders)

10 Lleucu George (Gloucester/Hartpury)

9 Keira Bevan (Vice-captain, Bristol Bears);

1 Gwenllian Pyrs (Sale Sharks)

2 Carys Phillips (Harlequins)

3 Jenni Scoble (Gwalia Lightning)

4 Abbie Fleming (Harlequins)

5 Gwen Crabb (Gloucester/Hartpury)

6 Kate Williams (Gloucester/Hartpury)

7 Bethan Lewis (Gloucester/Hartpury)

8 Georgia Evans (Saracens)

Replacements: 16 Kelsey Jones (Gloucester/Hartpury), 17 Maisie Davies (Gwalia Lightning), 18 Donna Rose (Saracens), 19 Alaw Pyrs (Gwalia Lightning), 20 Bryonie King (Gwalia Lightning), 21 Meg Davies (Gloucester/Hartpury), 22 Courtney Keight (Bristol Bears), 23 Nel Metcalfe (Gloucester/Hartpury).