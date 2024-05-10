Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
Partners
Website Banner V5 Rw (1)

TEAM NEWS | Bristol Bears v Saracens Men (GPR - Rd 17)

10.05.24
In association with
City Index City Index
Mark2
Mark1

Director of Rugby Mark McCall says Saracens Men will have to be at their best on Saturday as they head to face Bristol Bears in a match which will have huge implications in the race for the Gallagher Premiership top four.

Sarries, who currently sit second, in possession of one of the crucial home semi-final spots will travel to Ashton Gate where they take on the most in-form team in the league, who have six consecutive wins under their belt.

The coaches have made four changes to the starting line-up from the side that beat Bath in dramatic fashion a fortnight ago which saw them take a giant stride towards the play-offs.

Mako Vunipola, Jamie George and Marco Riccioni start in the front-row, with Maro Itoje and Hugh Tizard operating in a heavyweight second-row.

Juan Martin Gonzalez, Ben Earl and Tom Willis get the nod in an unchanged back-row which functioned impressively at The Recreation Ground.

Ivan van Zyl comes in to start at scrum-half, alongside captain Owen Farrell in the number 10 shirt.

Nick Tompkins and Lucio Cinti continue their well-balanced midfield partnership, with an in-form back-three of Tom Parton, Rotimi Segun and Elliot Daly.

On the bench Theo Dan will be looking for similar impact after a huge influence against Bath, and Theo McFarland will make his 50th appearance for the club when called upon.

McCall knows the Men in Black face a huge challenge in the West Country this weekend.

“We know we’re playing against a team who have got a pile of momentum.

They are really clear about how they want to play, and they’re running a lot of ball but they do it in a really well-organised, well-coached way.

They don’t mind making the odd mistake, and they’ll keep going on it so we’re going to have be at our very best defensively on Saturday.

Quietly we’ve been gathering a bit of momentum. We’ve won four out of our last five Premiership matches, we’ve got 20 points out of the last 25, which is really timely for us.

Within those matches we’ve had a couple of really good performances, very different performances really, the Quins game at Tottenham where we showed a different side of ourselves, and the Bath game a really gritty win down there.

So those two important wins for us, and just performances that remind you what you’re capable of, which is really important.”

Saracens Men team to play Bristol Bears:

1 Mako Vunipola

2 Jamie George

3 Marco Riccioni

4 Maro Itoje

5 Hugh Tizard

6 Juan Martin Gonzalez

7 Ben Earl

8 Tom Willis

9 Ivan van Zyl

10 Owen Farrell (c)

11 Tom Parton

12 Nick Tompkins

13 Lucio Cinti

14 Rotimi Segun

15 Elliot Daly

Replacements:

16 Theo Dan

17 Eroni Mawi

18 Ollie Hoskins

19 Nick Isiekwe

20 Theo McFarland

21 Billy Vunipola

22 Aled Davies

23 Alex Goode

