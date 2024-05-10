Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
Partners
TEAM NEWS | Saracens Women vs Sale Sharks Women (PWR Rd 15)

10.05.24
In association with
City Index City Index
Saracens Women V Bristol Bears Women Allianz Pwr 2023/2024

Scrum-half Ella Wyrwas has challenged her side to continue their cup momentum as their Allianz Premiership Women's Rugby campaign resumes against Sale Sharks on Saturday.

It's been the best part of two months since the side last played a league match, but in that time, stars have shone on the international stage and the side have secured the Allianz Cup title.

With four league matches before the semi-finals, Wyrwas knows her side need to hit the ground running against Sale.

"It's a really important time with the business end of the season. It's important to build momentum and get that cohesion as a team going into those semi-finals. We need to fine-tune what we can do."

Despite Sale's league position, they are a side that have caused other teams plenty of challenges this season. Wyrwas insists that her side need to be wary of the threats the Northerners will pose.

"The league is so much more competitive than before. Matches have been tight all the way through to the end. We won't be resting on our laurels, but we want to play some exciting, free-flowing rugby in the sunshine. Sale are a side that like to attack, so it should be an exciting game."

Director of Rugby Alex Austerberry has welcomed back a number of players from international duty for this one.

Akina Gondwe, May Campbell and Kelsey Clifford form the front-row, whilst newly capped Scotland international Fi McIntosh is joined by Emma Taylor in the second-row.

Georgia Evans and Sharifa Kasolo are joined by captain Marlie Packer in the back-row, with Wyrwas and Zoe Harrison forming an all-Red Rose half-back pair.

Sophie Bridger and Sydney Gregson resume their centre pairing from before the Six Nations, with Jess Breach, Coreen Grant and Sarah McKenna in the back three.

Amongst the replacements, Bryony Field, Carmen Tremelling and Donna Rose provide the front-row cover, with Louise McMillan and Grace Moore the additional forwards on the bench.

Leanne Infante, Amelia MacDougall and Isla Alejandro will also be poised to make an impact from the bench, in a squad that contains 11 of the players who featured in the Allianz Cup final.

Saturday will mark Wyrwas' first start since returning from injury and the scrum-half is itching to get back out on the pitch.

"I'm so excited to be back out there. It's been a good four months or so since I last got some proper minutes under my belt, so I'm looking forward to it and really excited to get some game time in me."

Saracens Women's Team vs Sale Sharks Women:

1.⁠ ⁠Akina Gondwe
2.⁠ ⁠⁠May Campbell
3.⁠ ⁠⁠Kelsey Clifford
4.⁠ ⁠⁠Fi McIntosh
5.⁠ ⁠⁠Emma Taylor
6.⁠ ⁠⁠Georgia Evans
7.⁠ ⁠⁠Sharifa Kasolo
8.⁠ ⁠⁠Marlie Packer (Captain)
9.⁠ ⁠⁠Ella Wyrwas
10.⁠ ⁠⁠Zoe Harrison
11.⁠ ⁠⁠Jess Breach
12.⁠ ⁠⁠Sophie Bridger
13.⁠ ⁠⁠Sydney Gregson
14.⁠ ⁠⁠Coreen Grant
15.⁠ ⁠⁠Sarah McKenna

Replacements:
16.⁠ ⁠⁠Bryony Field
17.⁠ ⁠⁠Carmen Tremelling
18.⁠ ⁠⁠Donna Rose
19.⁠ ⁠⁠Louise McMillan
20.⁠ ⁠⁠Grace Moore
21.⁠ ⁠⁠Leanne Infante
22.⁠ ⁠⁠Amelia MacDougall
23.⁠ ⁠⁠Isla Alejandro

