TEAM NEWS | Saracens Women vs Sale Sharks Women (PWR Rd 15)

Scrum-half Ella Wyrwas has challenged her side to continue their cup momentum as their Allianz Premiership Women's Rugby campaign resumes against Sale Sharks on Saturday.

It's been the best part of two months since the side last played a league match, but in that time, stars have shone on the international stage and the side have secured the Allianz Cup title.

With four league matches before the semi-finals, Wyrwas knows her side need to hit the ground running against Sale.

"It's a really important time with the business end of the season. It's important to build momentum and get that cohesion as a team going into those semi-finals. We need to fine-tune what we can do."

Despite Sale's league position, they are a side that have caused other teams plenty of challenges this season. Wyrwas insists that her side need to be wary of the threats the Northerners will pose.

"The league is so much more competitive than before. Matches have been tight all the way through to the end. We won't be resting on our laurels, but we want to play some exciting, free-flowing rugby in the sunshine. Sale are a side that like to attack, so it should be an exciting game."

Director of Rugby Alex Austerberry has welcomed back a number of players from international duty for this one.

Akina Gondwe, May Campbell and Kelsey Clifford form the front-row, whilst newly capped Scotland international Fi McIntosh is joined by Emma Taylor in the second-row.

Georgia Evans and Sharifa Kasolo are joined by captain Marlie Packer in the back-row, with Wyrwas and Zoe Harrison forming an all-Red Rose half-back pair.

Sophie Bridger and Sydney Gregson resume their centre pairing from before the Six Nations, with Jess Breach, Coreen Grant and Sarah McKenna in the back three.

Amongst the replacements, Bryony Field, Carmen Tremelling and Donna Rose provide the front-row cover, with Louise McMillan and Grace Moore the additional forwards on the bench.

Leanne Infante, Amelia MacDougall and Isla Alejandro will also be poised to make an impact from the bench, in a squad that contains 11 of the players who featured in the Allianz Cup final.

Saturday will mark Wyrwas' first start since returning from injury and the scrum-half is itching to get back out on the pitch.

"I'm so excited to be back out there. It's been a good four months or so since I last got some proper minutes under my belt, so I'm looking forward to it and really excited to get some game time in me."

Saracens Women's Team vs Sale Sharks Women:

1.⁠ ⁠Akina Gondwe

2.⁠ ⁠⁠May Campbell

3.⁠ ⁠⁠Kelsey Clifford

4.⁠ ⁠⁠Fi McIntosh

5.⁠ ⁠⁠Emma Taylor

6.⁠ ⁠⁠Georgia Evans

7.⁠ ⁠⁠Sharifa Kasolo

8.⁠ ⁠⁠Marlie Packer (Captain)

9.⁠ ⁠⁠Ella Wyrwas

10.⁠ ⁠⁠Zoe Harrison

11.⁠ ⁠⁠Jess Breach

12.⁠ ⁠⁠Sophie Bridger

13.⁠ ⁠⁠Sydney Gregson

14.⁠ ⁠⁠Coreen Grant

15.⁠ ⁠⁠Sarah McKenna

Replacements:

16.⁠ ⁠⁠Bryony Field

17.⁠ ⁠⁠Carmen Tremelling

18.⁠ ⁠⁠Donna Rose

19.⁠ ⁠⁠Louise McMillan

20.⁠ ⁠⁠Grace Moore

21.⁠ ⁠⁠Leanne Infante

22.⁠ ⁠⁠Amelia MacDougall

23.⁠ ⁠⁠Isla Alejandro