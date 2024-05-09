Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
Partners
Website Banner V5 Rw (1)

MATCH PREVIEW | Leeds Rhinos vs Saracens Mavericks (NSL Rd 13)

09.05.24
In association with
Shawbrook Shawbrook
R13web
Saracens Mavericks V Strathclyde Sirens Netball Superleague

Goal Attack Kira Rothwell feels that the confidence is starting to flow for her side, as they embark on three away fixtures in a row.

Back-to-back victories over Team Bath Strathclyde Sirens have catapulted Mavericks back into the play-off hunt and Rothwell believes that seeing the structures they want to impose come to life on court has been the real catalyst.

“I think we’ve built a lot of confidence in the last couple of games, especially in our ability to push on towards the end. We’ve said to ourselves at training that we can’t believe in certain things until we see it on court, and I think we are starting to get to that point which is exciting.”

Mavericks face a Rhinos side that have had a similar upturn in form in recent weeks, with Rothwell insisting that her side’s ability to stick to structure will be crucial on Friday night.

“I think Rhinos have grown a lot since we last played them, as have we. This week at training will be all about honing our structures, as we know it’s going to be a real test.”

Rhinos sit just behind Mavericks in the table and Rothwell feels that they have improved right across the court, highlighting the importance of a strong defensive showing in Sheffield.

“They have improved their ability to get the ball into Mvula in the circle and so shutting down their attack higher up the court will be important. Similarly in defence they’ve strengthened their partnerships and we’ve been looking at ways to open up their defence as well.”

With three consecutive away fixtures to look forward to, Mavericks will be on the road for the rest of May. Rothwell explained that her side’s approach doesn’t change whether they ae playing home or away and made the point that having a consistent match day structure was a really important part of their approach.

“The way we approach the week doesn’t change much whether it’s a home or away game. We focus on attack and defence specifics for the team we are coming up against. We try and make sure our routine on away days is as similar as possible to home games as well, which has really helped.”

West2

Tom West to leave Saracens for Saints

Tom West will leave the club at the end of the season to join Northampton Saints. The loosehead prop, who has made 13 appearances for the Men in Black since joining in the summer will head to Franklin’s Gardens for the 2024/25 campaign for a new challenge. Director of Rugby Mark McCall thanked West for […]

08.05.24
In association with
City Index City Index

