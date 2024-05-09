Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
Partners
Website Banner V5 Rw (1)

Premiership Rugby confirms dates for the Gallagher Premiership 2024/25 season

09.05.24
Final1
The 2024/25 Gallagher Premiership season will kick-off on the weekend of 20th-22nd September 2024.

And the campaign will finish with a bang at Twickenham Stadium for the Gallagher Premiership Rugby Final on Saturday, June 14 2025.

Then, just one week later, the British & Irish Lions will play Argentina in Dublin with a host of Premiership Rugby players hoping to bag a place ahead of the tour to Australia.

For the first time, all 93 Gallagher Premiership Rugby matches will also be broadcast on TNT Sports or discovery+.

The full fixture list for the 2024/25 Gallagher Premiership season will be released on Tuesday, July 23 2024.

Want to be there for all the action? Book your Seasonal Membership here!

West2

Tom West to leave Saracens for Saints

Tom West will leave the club at the end of the season to join Northampton Saints. The loosehead prop, who has made 13 appearances for the Men in Black since joining in the summer will head to Franklin’s Gardens for the 2024/25 campaign for a new challenge. Director of Rugby Mark McCall thanked West for […]

08.05.24
Camr12

MATCH REACTION | Camilla Buchanan (NSL Rd 12)

Head Coach Camilla Buchanan reflected on a positive showing from her side, as they pulled clear to secure back-to-back wins at home. A cagey start saw Sirens run Mavericks close, but Buchanan maintained full confidence in her side, as they grew into the match despite having to deal with a late change to the starting […]

04.05.24
Partners

