Premiership Rugby confirms dates for the Gallagher Premiership 2024/25 season

The 2024/25 Gallagher Premiership season will kick-off on the weekend of 20th-22nd September 2024.

And the campaign will finish with a bang at Twickenham Stadium for the Gallagher Premiership Rugby Final on Saturday, June 14 2025.

Then, just one week later, the British & Irish Lions will play Argentina in Dublin with a host of Premiership Rugby players hoping to bag a place ahead of the tour to Australia.

For the first time, all 93 Gallagher Premiership Rugby matches will also be broadcast on TNT Sports or discovery+.

The full fixture list for the 2024/25 Gallagher Premiership season will be released on Tuesday, July 23 2024.

