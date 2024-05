Tom West will leave the club at the end of the season to join Northampton Saints.

The loosehead prop, who has made 13 appearances for the Men in Black since joining in the summer will head to Franklin’s Gardens for the 2024/25 campaign for a new challenge.

Director of Rugby Mark McCall thanked West for his contribution to the club.

“Tom has been a popular and well respected member of the group and leaves with our thanks and best wishes for the future.”