Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
Partners
MATCH REACTION | Alex Austerberry (Allianz PWR Rd 15)

13.05.24
Alexr15
Saracens V Exeter Chiefs Allianz Premiership Women's Rugby

Director of Rugby Alex Austerberry was pleased to secure the bonus-point win over Sale Sharks, although he insisted that there was still more to come as his side head into the business end of the season.

After a fast start from Saracens, Sale hit back, posing Austerberry’s side plenty of problems, with the DoR admitting that his side weren’t always successful with implementing their game plan on the day.

“Ultimately, it’s five points. We started the game really well and finished it well but there’s plenty to work on. That middle period of the game, we struggled to find our identity at times, but it’s nice to have everyone back together and start to build the momentum in this run-in for the end of the season.”

Austerberry took the time to praise a Sharks side though who will be perhaps disappointed to have not come away with at least a try bonus-point, as they continually stifled Saracens’ momentum.

“It wasn’t polished and credit to Sale. They were very physical, and their offloading game came to the fore in attack. They caused us problems at lineout as well. Even if you look at the start, we needed a very good defensive set to get us out of our half. We then broke free from a turnover and scored a very good try in the corner through Jess. We established ourselves well with the four tries, but Sale then flicked the switch with that offloading game. We didn’t always make the brightest decisions at times, and they seized momentum. I thought we arrested that well at the end of the first half, but we then gave it away again and put ourselves on the back-foot for a lot of the second half.”

Austerberry was pleased with how his side end the game though, going on to praise Player of the Match Zoe Harrison for her performance.

“I’m really pleased with how we ended the match with the charge-down try, but I wanted to see more of that throughout the game. We’ve still got to remember that Zoe is coming back from a significant injury. So, to have the composure and pose she did, as well as the confidence in some of those big collisions was great. It’s good that she’s finding her feet at times, and she showed some great game management. It was an industrious performance from her out there.”

With three games of the regular season to go, Saracens still have a home semi-final in their own hands. Next up though is a trip to Sandy Park to face third-place Exeter Chiefs and Austerberry is expecting his side to be in for a physical afternoon.

“It’s a real battle for a home semi-final. We want the mentality that we can win wherever we go. It might not be the first time we meet them in the back half of the season. We know it’s going to be a battle, so we’re going to need to up that physicality a bit and make sure we learn our lessons from playing Sale.”

With a semi-final secured, the attentions are now focused on guaranteeing a top two spot. Austerberry praised the StoneX Stadium support and highlighted their importance to his side’s performances on the pitch.

“It’s nice having the reassurance of a semi-final being in the bag, but we want to make sure we’re at home, in front of our fans. Having them here influences us so much as players and staff, so we want to make sure we try and do what we can to make sure we’re running out in front of them at home.”

News

Mak1

Mako Vunipola to depart at end of season

Saracens can today reveal that Mako Vunipola will leave the club at the end of the season. The prop, who has been one of the leading figures in the sport for over a decade will bring down the curtain on a sparkling career at StoneX Stadium as he starts a new chapter for himself and […]

14.05.24
Bill2

Billy Vunipola to leave Saracens

Saracens can today confirm that Billy Vunipola will leave the club at the end of the season. The number eight has been one of the greatest players in the history of the club and will depart for a new challenge after a remarkable 11-year spell in North London. Vunipola, who has played for the Men […]

14.05.24
13.05.24
Partners

