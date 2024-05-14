Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
Partners
Website Banner V5 Rw (1)

Billy Vunipola to leave Saracens

14.05.24
In association with
City Index City Index
Bill2
Bill1

Saracens can today confirm that Billy Vunipola will leave the club at the end of the season.

The number eight has been one of the greatest players in the history of the club and will depart for a new challenge after a remarkable 11-year spell in North London.

Vunipola, who has played for the Men in Black on 194 occasions, has won an incredible five Premiership trophies and three European titles during his time at StoneX Stadium.

The 31-year-old originally joined Sarries in 2013 as a 20-year-old after bursting on to the scene at Wasps and turned in a world class player as his game went from strength to strength.

Becoming a household name due to his barnstorming performances, he was central to the success for Sarries. A try in the 2019 European Cup Final in Newcastle against Leinster put his side en route to their third Champions Cup crown, making him a firm fan favourite at StoneX.

On the international stage he made the England number eight shirt his own, gaining 75 caps for his country, winning three Six Nations titles, one Grand Slam, and securing second and third in the 2019 and 2023 World Cups. During the 2016 Grand Slam winning year he was nominated for the World Rugby Player of the Year Award.

Billy, who will be looking to sign off from Saracens duty on a high, had these words for everyone at the club.

“It’s been a honour to represent the people and this great club, through the highs and lows I’ve enjoyed it all. I will treasure my time here for the rest of my life!”

Director of Rugby Mark McCall paid tribute to Billy’s immense impact in North London.

“To watch Billy develop into a world class number eight and a thoughtful, supportive team mate has been a privilege for us all.

He has contributed enormously to the progress we have made as a club. On the field his intuition and amazing skill set combined with his competitive spirit and physical attributes made him a force to be reckoned with.

Off the field Billy was sensitive to the needs of the group and a fantastic mentor to many younger players.

We thank him for all he has done and wish him, Simone and Judah every happiness and success on their new adventure."

