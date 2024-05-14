Billy Vunipola to leave Saracens

Saracens can today confirm that Billy Vunipola will leave the club at the end of the season.

The number eight has been one of the greatest players in the history of the club and will depart for a new challenge after a remarkable 11-year spell in North London.

Vunipola, who has played for the Men in Black on 194 occasions, has won an incredible five Premiership trophies and three European titles during his time at StoneX Stadium.

The 31-year-old originally joined Sarries in 2013 as a 20-year-old after bursting on to the scene at Wasps and turned in a world class player as his game went from strength to strength.

Becoming a household name due to his barnstorming performances, he was central to the success for Sarries. A try in the 2019 European Cup Final in Newcastle against Leinster put his side en route to their third Champions Cup crown, making him a firm fan favourite at StoneX.

On the international stage he made the England number eight shirt his own, gaining 75 caps for his country, winning three Six Nations titles, one Grand Slam, and securing second and third in the 2019 and 2023 World Cups. During the 2016 Grand Slam winning year he was nominated for the World Rugby Player of the Year Award.

Billy, who will be looking to sign off from Saracens duty on a high, had these words for everyone at the club.

“It’s been a honour to represent the people and this great club, through the highs and lows I’ve enjoyed it all. I will treasure my time here for the rest of my life!”

Director of Rugby Mark McCall paid tribute to Billy’s immense impact in North London.

“To watch Billy develop into a world class number eight and a thoughtful, supportive team mate has been a privilege for us all.

He has contributed enormously to the progress we have made as a club. On the field his intuition and amazing skill set combined with his competitive spirit and physical attributes made him a force to be reckoned with.

Off the field Billy was sensitive to the needs of the group and a fantastic mentor to many younger players.

We thank him for all he has done and wish him, Simone and Judah every happiness and success on their new adventure."