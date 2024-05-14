Mako Vunipola to depart at end of season

Saracens can today reveal that Mako Vunipola will leave the club at the end of the season.

The prop, who has been one of the leading figures in the sport for over a decade will bring down the curtain on a sparkling career at StoneX Stadium as he starts a new chapter for himself and his family.

The 33-year-old is one of the great success stories of the incredible journey at Sarries. He joined the academy back in 2011 and after climbing the ranks he went on to win five Premiership titles and three European trophies in North London during 229 appearances.

His extraordinary longevity at the top level of the sport is demonstrated by being selected for three consecutive British and Irish Lions Tours in 2013, 2017 and 2021, and featuring in all nine test matches during the tours of Australia, New Zealand and South Africa.

For England he gained 79 caps, won one Grand Slam, three Six Nations titles and will go down as one of the very best props to put on the famous white shirt.

Vunipola thanked everyone at Saracens for a glittering career.

“I’m grateful for everything this club has given me. I’ve grown up at this place and it will be forever in my heart. Thank you.”

Director of Rugby Mark McCall praised Mako’s generational ability.

"Few players change how their position is played. Mako’s all-around skillset, rugby intelligence and physicality made us - as coaches - rethink what’s possible from a loosehead prop.

Mako has achieved a phenomenal amount in the game; three Lions Tours, multiple England caps and being central to all Saracens has created.

A good friend and dedicated family man, Mako will forever be a part of the Saracens family and we wish him, Alex, Jacob, Joshua and Grace the best for what’s ahead.”