Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
Partners
Mako Vunipola to depart at end of season

14.05.24
Mak1
Saracens can today reveal that Mako Vunipola will leave the club at the end of the season.

The prop, who has been one of the leading figures in the sport for over a decade will bring down the curtain on a sparkling career at StoneX Stadium as he starts a new chapter for himself and his family.

The 33-year-old is one of the great success stories of the incredible journey at Sarries. He joined the academy back in 2011 and after climbing the ranks he went on to win five Premiership titles and three European trophies in North London during 229 appearances.

His extraordinary longevity at the top level of the sport is demonstrated by being selected for three consecutive British and Irish Lions Tours in 2013, 2017 and 2021, and featuring in all nine test matches during the tours of Australia, New Zealand and South Africa.

For England he gained 79 caps, won one Grand Slam, three Six Nations titles and will go down as one of the very best props to put on the famous white shirt.

Vunipola thanked everyone at Saracens for a glittering career.

“I’m grateful for everything this club has given me. I’ve grown up at this place and it will be forever in my heart. Thank you.”

Director of Rugby Mark McCall praised Mako’s generational ability.

"Few players change how their position is played. Mako’s all-around skillset, rugby intelligence and physicality made us - as coaches - rethink what’s possible from a loosehead prop.

Mako has achieved a phenomenal amount in the game; three Lions Tours, multiple England caps and being central to all Saracens has created.

A good friend and dedicated family man, Mako will forever be a part of the Saracens family and we wish him, Alex, Jacob, Joshua and Grace the best for what’s ahead.”

