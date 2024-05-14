Our Partners
Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
Website Banner V5 Rw (1)

Manu Vunipola to leave Sarries for new challenge

14.05.24
City Index
City Index City Index
Manu1
Manu2

Saracens can today reveal that Manu Vunipola will be leaving the club at the end of the season for a new opportunity.

The fly-half, who has come through the academy at Sarries has gone on to make 77 appearances at the age of just 24.

Vunipola made his debut as a teenager in 2019, and has had an incredible journey in North London, winning two Premiership titles, a Championship trophy and the Champions Cup.

He has represented England at both Under 18s and Under 20s level, underlining his huge potential moving forward.

Manu had these words for everyone at Saracens.

“My time at this wonderful club is coming to an end this summer and I just wanted to thank everyone for all their help and support throughout my time here.

I started as a young 14 year old in the academy and can proudly say I’ve played a senior game for this team which was always a dream of mine.

I’m so thankful for the memories I’ve made here, so thankful to the players who’ve helped me past and present and to the fans who have been patient with me and supported me, thank you.

I leave with so many great memories from my time here and I hope we can finish with a trophy this year.”

Director of Rugby Mark McCall praised Manu for his time at StoneX Stadium.

“Manu has given his heart and soul to this club and we have loved watching him develop from boy to man.

His brilliant attitude to learning has developed his game superbly and we wish him all the best in his next chapter.

He is a fantastic person who will be missed by everyone at the club.”

