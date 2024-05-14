Manu Vunipola to leave Sarries for new challenge

Saracens can today reveal that Manu Vunipola will be leaving the club at the end of the season for a new opportunity.

The fly-half, who has come through the academy at Sarries has gone on to make 77 appearances at the age of just 24.

Vunipola made his debut as a teenager in 2019, and has had an incredible journey in North London, winning two Premiership titles, a Championship trophy and the Champions Cup.

He has represented England at both Under 18s and Under 20s level, underlining his huge potential moving forward.

Manu had these words for everyone at Saracens.

“My time at this wonderful club is coming to an end this summer and I just wanted to thank everyone for all their help and support throughout my time here.

I started as a young 14 year old in the academy and can proudly say I’ve played a senior game for this team which was always a dream of mine.

I’m so thankful for the memories I’ve made here, so thankful to the players who’ve helped me past and present and to the fans who have been patient with me and supported me, thank you.

I leave with so many great memories from my time here and I hope we can finish with a trophy this year.”

Director of Rugby Mark McCall praised Manu for his time at StoneX Stadium.

“Manu has given his heart and soul to this club and we have loved watching him develop from boy to man.

His brilliant attitude to learning has developed his game superbly and we wish him all the best in his next chapter.

He is a fantastic person who will be missed by everyone at the club.”