Coca-Cola Europacific Partners joins forces with Saracens

Saracens has today announced an exciting three-year contract with global beverage manufacturer and supplier, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (CCEP).

The deal will see CCEP become Official Partner to the Men’s and Women’s Rugby teams until 2027.

The partnership will see CCEP provide GLACÉAU Smartwater to rehydrate the teams during training and on matchdays. The popular drinks portfolio, including Coca-Cola Zero, will be available at kiosks inside StoneX Stadium for supporters to enjoy on matchdays, starting from this Saturday in the sold out fixture against Sale Sharks.

CCEP make, sell and deliver the following products in GB for The Coca-Cola Company (TCCC): Coca-Cola original taste, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Fanta, Dr Pepper, Sprite, Schweppes, GLACÉAU Smartwater, Powerade, Oasis, Reign Total Body Fuel, Appletiser and Costa Coffee RTD. In GB, CCEP also make, sell or deliver Monster, Relentless and Capri-Sun.

CCEP will work with Saracens as they continue to prioritise sustainable initiatives, as well as look to deliver new thinking on how to provide sustainable fan experiences for the future.

Lucy Englander, Commercial Director at Saracens, said: "We are thrilled to announce the partnership with CCEP as we continue our common goal to make StoneX Stadium one of the most sustainable sports venues in the UK. To have such a global leader in the industry helping us to continue on our journey to become carbon neutral by 2030 is incredibly exciting and we look forward to making huge strides together over the next three years.”

Paul Hiskens, Head of Partnerships of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners, said: “We are delighted to announce our partnership with Saracens. We look forward to working together on a number of fronts, including driving a world leading sustainability plan. We will continue to develop our plan to ensure all visitors to the stadium get the best beverages at the very best rugby club London has to offer.”