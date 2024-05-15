Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
Partners
MATCH PREVIEW | Manchester Thunder vs Saracens Mavericks (NSL Rd 14)

15.05.24
Leesprev
Saracens Mavericks V Loughborough Lightning Netball Superleague

Wing Attack Georgia Lees wants her side to respond against Manchester Thunder on Friday evening.

Defeat last weekend against Leeds Rhinos stunted Mavericks' recent momentum, but Lees believes that her side can rediscover their recent form against the 2022 champions.

"For us, it's all about how we bounce back. This week in training, we've really tried to shift our mindset and pick ourselves up. We've focused on the next game in hand and we know it isn't going to be easy. It's about reflecting on last time we played them and what learnings we can take. We've been working really hard in training to put out a more consistent performance."

Lees admitted that there was a lot of disappointed after the result against Rhinos, feeling that it was their work in attack that meant they finished on the wrong side of the scoreboard.

"We were disappointed with the Rhinos result. We were all gutted with the loss, but also the overall performance. Defensively, we were outstanding and won enough ball to put us in a position to win the game, but we made too many errors. It's frustrating, but we will continue to build."

Lees has relished the role of being Vice-Captain this season and expressed her hopes that she and her teammates can press on in the final five games of the season.

"Personally I've really enjoyed this season. I've had a lot of court time at Wing Attack and I've loved that. We've still got five games left and for me, it's all about continuing to work on the attacking structures and how we can build into the pockets of space around the court to keep those feeding opportunities high. It's been a hard run as a team, so as Vice-Captain, I want to look at how I can pick the team up and press on for these final few games."

It will be tough tomorrow evening against Manchester Thunder, but Lees believes that her side have learnt a lot from their last outing against the league leaders earlier in the season at Wembley Arena.

"Thunder are strong across the court and that's why they are top of the league. They're good on the ball in attack and they don't waste a lot of ball. Defensively, they've got an England Rose mid-court and circle defenders who will fly out for interceptions. For us, it's about focusing on areas where we can expose their weaknesses. We've already played them once this year and we found out a lot about what did and didn't work in that game. Those are all things we'll draw upon heading into Friday's match."

Boon1

Cameron Boon advised to retire from rugby

Saracens regret to announce that Cameron Boon has been advised to retire from rugby at the end of the season. The 24-year-old, who made 11 appearances for the first team has unfortunately made the decision to retire based on medical grounds/ Boon represented both England and Ireland at age-grade level and his incredible lineout knowledge […]

16.05.24
Ralph2

Ralph Adams Hale to retire from rugby

Saracens regret to announce that Ralph Adams-Hale will retire from rugby at the end of the season. The loosehead prop has had a string of injuries which unfortunately have forced him to make the tough decision to hang up his boots. The 27-year-old, who came through the academy at Saracens made 29 appearances for the […]

16.05.24
Wardell1

Saracens confirm Academy Leavers

Saracens can today confirm the leavers from the academy at the end of the 2023/24 season. Sam Asotasi, Harry Legg, Anthony Mark, Jasper Mcguire, Francis Moore, Alex Wardell, Luca Fahy, Jenson McInulty and Jevaughn Warren will all depart for new challenges following the conclusion of the current campaign. Mike Hynard, Academy Manager paid tribute to […]

16.05.24
