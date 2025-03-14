Register Your Interest: 2025/26 Saracens Women's Seasonal Memberships

By registering your interest in a 2025/26 Saracens Women's Seasonal Membership, you will have priority access - following renewing 2024/25 Saracens Women's Seasonal Members - to secure your Membership before they are released for general sale.

In addition to a designated seat for all Women's regular league fixtures at StoneX Stadium, including The Duel - a Seasonal Membership includes invitations to Seasonal Member-only events featuring players and coaches, a priority window to secure tickets for Women's fixtures at discounted Members' prices, bespoke offers from Club Partners, and much, MUCH more.