PLAYER BIO ABOUT ELLIOT

A versatile talent capable of playing in several positions to an international standard, Elliot Daly’s rugby journey began aged five at Beckenham.



He spent three years with Dorking from 2006, joining Wasps’ Elite Player Development squad before progressing to the Academy.



The England full-back, who is equally at home at centre and the wing, became the second-youngest player to represent Wasps, making his debut against Exeter Chiefs in the Anglo-Welsh Cup in November 2010.



Daly’s speed and long-range kicking ability made him an extremely valuable weapon and he went on to make over 200 appearances for Wasps, and now has over 50 caps for his country.



He has already proved himself to be a huge asset to Saracens, and his searing pace has seen him creating and scoring plenty of tries for the Men in Black.



Following a successful 2016/17 campaign, the ex-London Scottish loanee was selected for the 2017 British & Irish Lions tour of New Zealand, playing in all three Tests, and he was also selected for the 2021 tour to South Africa where he played in two tests.



Daly is just the second ever man to play for and against the Lions after facing them for the Barbarians four years previous.

