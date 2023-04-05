Our Partners
Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.
Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Trek
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Men's Rugby
Caps 21
Alex Goode
Player sponsor: Neil & Alison Pearson
Country
England
Date of birth
05/05/1988
Height/Weight
1.80m/198LB
Position
Fullback
SquadSee all
Season Stats2022/23 (year reflects current season)
Tackle %
0%
- Tackles made 26
- Tackles missed 4
Minutes / game
0
- Minutes played 337
- Appearances 6
Average meters per carry
0M
- Carries made 23
“Alex Goode is the true x-factor at Saracens.”
Dimitri Yachvili
Former French international scrum half
PLAYER BIO
ABOUT ALEX
One of the most versatile players in the club’s back division, Alex Goode has developed into a star for Saracens, holding the record for most games played for the club in the professional era.
A future as a professional sportsman was evident from an early age, as Goode’s multi-sport background saw him excel in tennis, athletics and football, however rugby grabbed his attention and he joined the Saracens Academy, making his senior debut in 2008.
He established himself as a regular in the 2008/09 season and his consistency of high-level performances has contributed to the club winning five Premiership titles and three European Cups.
The full-back, who can also ply his trade at fly-half, earned international recognition with England in 2012, making his Test debut against South Africa and has gone on to earn 21 caps and represent the Barbarians.
Named Premiership Rugby Player of the Season in 2015/16, Goode excelled in 2018/19 as Saracens won the double and was recognised for his displays by being voted European Player of the Year.
He had a loan spell in Japan with NEC Green Rockets in 20/21, but looks like he has never been away after settling straight back in to the number 15 shirt.
A future as a professional sportsman was evident from an early age, as Goode’s multi-sport background saw him excel in tennis, athletics and football, however rugby grabbed his attention and he joined the Saracens Academy, making his senior debut in 2008.
He established himself as a regular in the 2008/09 season and his consistency of high-level performances has contributed to the club winning five Premiership titles and three European Cups.
The full-back, who can also ply his trade at fly-half, earned international recognition with England in 2012, making his Test debut against South Africa and has gone on to earn 21 caps and represent the Barbarians.
Named Premiership Rugby Player of the Season in 2015/16, Goode excelled in 2018/19 as Saracens won the double and was recognised for his displays by being voted European Player of the Year.
He had a loan spell in Japan with NEC Green Rockets in 20/21, but looks like he has never been away after settling straight back in to the number 15 shirt.
Gallery
PartnersSee all partners
Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Trek
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Trek
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.