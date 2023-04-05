PLAYER BIO ABOUT ALEX

One of the most versatile players in the club’s back division, Alex Goode has developed into a star for Saracens, holding the record for most games played for the club in the professional era.



A future as a professional sportsman was evident from an early age, as Goode’s multi-sport background saw him excel in tennis, athletics and football, however rugby grabbed his attention and he joined the Saracens Academy, making his senior debut in 2008.



He established himself as a regular in the 2008/09 season and his consistency of high-level performances has contributed to the club winning five Premiership titles and three European Cups.



The full-back, who can also ply his trade at fly-half, earned international recognition with England in 2012, making his Test debut against South Africa and has gone on to earn 21 caps and represent the Barbarians.



Named Premiership Rugby Player of the Season in 2015/16, Goode excelled in 2018/19 as Saracens won the double and was recognised for his displays by being voted European Player of the Year.



He had a loan spell in Japan with NEC Green Rockets in 20/21, but looks like he has never been away after settling straight back in to the number 15 shirt.

