Ben Earl was named the 2021/22 Gallagher Premiership Player of the Season.



After making his Saracens debut in 2016, the Academy graduate has since scored on his first start, captained the first team in the Anglo-Welsh Cup as well as starred in Europe including two tries against Cardiff Blues in 2018/19.



His impressive performances in 2017/18 earned him a nomination for Breakthrough Player of the Year while a call-up to England’s tour of South Africa followed.



Earl has captained England at Under-20s and was a part of the side that won the Grand Slam in the 2017 Six Nations; he also scored in the U20 World Championship final against New Zealand, going on to captain his country the following campaign.



The back rower has since made his full England debut, coming on in the Six Nations against Scotland in February 2020.



He memorably scored a hat-trick against Harlequins in the 21/22 Premiership semi-final, and his form has continued to go from strength to strength.



Off the field, Earl graduated from Queen Mary University with a degree in comparative literature in July 2019.

