PLAYER BIO ABOUT ALEX

A natural playmaker with an abundance of attacking talent, Alex Lozowski has developed into an intelligent outside centre at Saracens.



The versatile England international joined the Men in Black as a fly-half from Wasps in 2016 and has since featured in a number of positions including centre and wing.



His career in professional sport almost took a different path as football looked to tear a young Lozowski away from rugby. A member of Chelsea FC’s Academy until the age of 16, he sat his A Levels before attending Leeds University.



He joined the Leeds Carnegie Academy and progressed to the first team, making his debut in the British & Irish Cup and on the completion of his degree in Economics, he penned a deal with Wasps.



Lozowski spent two years at the Ricoh Arena ahead of his move to Sarries and he quickly impressed in north London, scoring four tries in his first five Premiership games.



A part of two Premiership and European successes, Lozowski was called up by England for a tour to Argentina in June 2017 and has since made five international appearances.



He returned from a successful loan spell in Montpellier in the summer of 2021, and hit the ground running with a Player of the Match display against Bristol to start the season with a crucial win.

