Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.
Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Trek
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Men's Rugby
Caps 5
Alex Lozowski
Player sponsor: The Card Family
Country
England
Date of birth
30/06/1993
Height/Weight
1.85m/207LB
Position
Centre
SquadSee all
Season Stats2022/23 (year reflects current season)
Tackle %
0%
- Tackles made 31
- Tackles missed 9
Minutes / game
0
- Minutes played 437
- Appearances 6
Average meters per carry
0M
- Carries made 38
“I’ve really benefitted from being in the Saracens environment.”
Alex Lozowski
Centre
PLAYER BIO
ABOUT ALEX
A natural playmaker with an abundance of attacking talent, Alex Lozowski has developed into an intelligent outside centre at Saracens.
The versatile England international joined the Men in Black as a fly-half from Wasps in 2016 and has since featured in a number of positions including centre and wing.
His career in professional sport almost took a different path as football looked to tear a young Lozowski away from rugby. A member of Chelsea FC’s Academy until the age of 16, he sat his A Levels before attending Leeds University.
He joined the Leeds Carnegie Academy and progressed to the first team, making his debut in the British & Irish Cup and on the completion of his degree in Economics, he penned a deal with Wasps.
Lozowski spent two years at the Ricoh Arena ahead of his move to Sarries and he quickly impressed in north London, scoring four tries in his first five Premiership games.
A part of two Premiership and European successes, Lozowski was called up by England for a tour to Argentina in June 2017 and has since made five international appearances.
He returned from a successful loan spell in Montpellier in the summer of 2021, and hit the ground running with a Player of the Match display against Bristol to start the season with a crucial win.
The versatile England international joined the Men in Black as a fly-half from Wasps in 2016 and has since featured in a number of positions including centre and wing.
His career in professional sport almost took a different path as football looked to tear a young Lozowski away from rugby. A member of Chelsea FC’s Academy until the age of 16, he sat his A Levels before attending Leeds University.
He joined the Leeds Carnegie Academy and progressed to the first team, making his debut in the British & Irish Cup and on the completion of his degree in Economics, he penned a deal with Wasps.
Lozowski spent two years at the Ricoh Arena ahead of his move to Sarries and he quickly impressed in north London, scoring four tries in his first five Premiership games.
A part of two Premiership and European successes, Lozowski was called up by England for a tour to Argentina in June 2017 and has since made five international appearances.
He returned from a successful loan spell in Montpellier in the summer of 2021, and hit the ground running with a Player of the Match display against Bristol to start the season with a crucial win.
Gallery
