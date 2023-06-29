Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.
Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Trek
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Women's Rugby
Caps
Amelia MacDougall
Player sponsor:
Country
England
Date of birth
--/--/----
Position
Centre/ Fly Half
SquadSee all
Season Stats2023/24 (year reflects current season)
Tackle %
0%
- Tackles made 0
- Tackles missed 0
Minutes / game
0
- Minutes played 480
- Appearances 0
Average meters per carry
0M
- Carries made 0
MacDougall was named as the club's Young Player of the Season for 2023/24.
PLAYER BIO
ABOUT AMELIA
Amelia MacDougall made the step up to the Saracens senior squad from the Women's Pathway Programme, ahead of the 2023/24 season and excelled in her first season of senior rugby.
She made her England U20s debut and started the majority of fixtures at the start of the season in the absence of Zoe Harrison, drawing plaudits for the way that she controlled the game and the players around her, despite her young age.
Comfortable at either fly half or centre, MacDougall will look to continue to develop in Saracens colours in the coming seasons. With an Allianz Cup title already secured in her debut season, MacDougall is a player to keep an eye on in the coming years.
MacDougall started rugby at just 6 years old as part of Saracens Amateurs and away from the game, she enjoys spending time with friends and family.
Gallery
