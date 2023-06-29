PLAYER BIO ABOUT AMELIA

Amelia MacDougall made the step up to the Saracens senior squad from the Women's Pathway Programme, ahead of the 2023/24 season and excelled in her first season of senior rugby.



She made her England U20s debut and started the majority of fixtures at the start of the season in the absence of Zoe Harrison, drawing plaudits for the way that she controlled the game and the players around her, despite her young age.



Comfortable at either fly half or centre, MacDougall will look to continue to develop in Saracens colours in the coming seasons. With an Allianz Cup title already secured in her debut season, MacDougall is a player to keep an eye on in the coming years.



MacDougall started rugby at just 6 years old as part of Saracens Amateurs and away from the game, she enjoys spending time with friends and family.