PLAYER BIO ABOUT bryonY

Now in her second spell at Saracens, England international Bryony Cleall is continuing to make an impact for the club. Having previously left NW4 to play for Wasps and then Harlequins, Cleall returned midway through last season, playing a starring role as Saracens secured the Allianz Cup title at Shaftesbury Park.



Cleall scored two tries in the semi-final against Exeter and followed it up with another huge performance in the final, as well as another try, to help her side secure victory.



Her identical twin Poppy also plays for the club.