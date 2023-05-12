Cara Wardle

PLAYER BIO ABOUT CARA

Cara began playing rugby at the age of six and by seventeen, she was part of the Saracens first XV, making her debut in the 2017/18 season.



Her eye-catching performances, which helped Saracens to the inaugural Premier 15s title, earned her a call-up to the England Under-20s.



Wardle continued to play a key role in the club’s success in 2018/19 playing both the AP15s and the Development League.



A talented centre, she was at the heart of the 2021/22 squad that regained the Premier15s title at Sixways and won the Allianz Cup with Saracens in 2024.