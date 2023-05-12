Cara Wardle

Our Partners
Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Trek
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Season Stats2022/23 (year reflects current season)
Tackle %
0%
- Tackles made 0
- Tackles missed 0
Minutes / game
0
- Minutes played 444
- Appearances 0
Average meters per carry
0M
- Carries made 0
Wardle is a hard carrying, dynamic centre who has impressed at every opportunity.
PLAYER BIO
ABOUT CARA
Cara began playing rugby at the age of six and by seventeen, she was part of the Saracens first XV, making her debut in the 2017/18 season.
Her eye-catching performances, which helped Saracens to the inaugural Premier 15s title, earned her a call-up to the England Under-20s.
Wardle continued to play a key role in the club’s success in 2018/19 playing both the AP15s and the Development League.
A talented centre, she was at the heart of the 2021/22 squad that regained the Premier15s title at Sixways and won the Allianz Cup with Saracens in 2024.
