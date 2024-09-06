PLAYER BIO ABOUT alysha

Canadian international Alysha Corrigan is returning to StoneX Stadium for the second time for 24/25.



The all-action centre scored a try on her last appearance for the club in the 2022 Premier15s final at Sixways, before announcing herself on the global stage at the Rugby World Cup in New Zealand.



Having committed to 7s for the last few seasons, Corrigan secured a silver meal at the Paris Olympics and now returns to 15s in Saracens colours.