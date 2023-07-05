PLAYER BIO ABOUT CHLOE

Talented scrum half Chloe Broom made the move to North London from DMP Sharks, where she played alongside her studies at Durham University in 2023.



Broom joined DMP Sharks in 2018 after coming through their Centre of Excellence pathway, playing for both DMP and Durham University throughout that period.



Broom captained Durham's first team in the BUCS Women's National League in her final year and was a member of the 2021/22 league title winning Durham side.



Away from the pitch, Broom recently completed a Masters Degree in Physics.