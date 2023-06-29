PLAYER BIO ABOUT CHLOE

Young prop Chloe Flanagan made her Saracens debut in the Allianz Cup in 2022, before spending part of the season at Old Albanians.



Flanagan made her Premier15s debut on-loan at Wasps, marking her debut with a try against Exeter, before returning to Saracens colours.



She was a key member of the Allianz Cup winning squad in 23/24, scoring her first try for the club with a stunning break against Trailfinders Women.



An England U20 international, Flanagan is one of the rising stars at Saracens, having come through the Oaklands College pathway programme.