Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Principal Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Trek
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Women's Rugby
Caps
Chloe Flanagan
Country
England
Date of birth
25/10/2003
Position
Prop
Squad
Season Stats 2023/24
Tackle %
0%
- Tackles made 0
- Tackles missed 0
Minutes / game
0
- Minutes played 34
- Appearances 0
Average meters per carry
0M
- Carries made 0
Flanagan is a young prop forward who has a big future ahead of her in the game.
PLAYER BIO
ABOUT CHLOE
Young prop Chloe Flanagan made her Saracens debut in the Allianz Cup in 2022, before spending part of the season at Old Albanians.
Flanagan made her Premier15s debut on-loan at Wasps, marking her debut with a try against Exeter, before returning to Saracens colours.
She was a key member of the Allianz Cup winning squad in 23/24, scoring her first try for the club with a stunning break against Trailfinders Women.
An England U20 international, Flanagan is one of the rising stars at Saracens, having come through the Oaklands College pathway programme.
Flanagan made her Premier15s debut on-loan at Wasps, marking her debut with a try against Exeter, before returning to Saracens colours.
She was a key member of the Allianz Cup winning squad in 23/24, scoring her first try for the club with a stunning break against Trailfinders Women.
An England U20 international, Flanagan is one of the rising stars at Saracens, having come through the Oaklands College pathway programme.
Gallery
Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Trek
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
