PLAYER BIO ABOUT DONNA

Donna Rose joined Saracens from Trojans Rugby Club



The dynamic prop, is a carpenter by trade and played over 150 times for Trojans, captaining them before moving to StoneX Stadium.



Rose is a key part of the Welsh international side and has become a crucial member of this Saracens side, making her 50th appearance for the club in last season's semi-final against Bristol.



A formidable scrummager, Rose is a crucial asset for Alex Austerberry's side.