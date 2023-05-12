PLAYER BIO ABOUT ELLA

Scrum half Ella Wyrwas returned to Saracens ahead of the 2021/22 season, having begun her rugby journey with the mini's section.



After playing at mini and junior level, Wyrwas moved to Hartpury College to continue her rugby journey, before making her Premiership debut for Saracens at the age of 18.



Wyrwas moved to Loughborough Lightning whilst she studied at Nottingham University, but endured a challenging period with injury, after rupturing her ACL in 2019.



After finishing her university studies, Wyrwas returned to Saracens ahead of the 2021/22 season, crowning her return with victory in the Premier15s final over Exeter Chiefs.



Wyrwas was called up to the Red Roses squad for the 2023 TikTok Six Nations, where she made her debut off the bench against Scotland and was part of the squad that won the 2024 Allianz Cup.