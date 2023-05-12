Our Partners
Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.
Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Trek
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Women's Rugby
Caps
Ella Wyrwas
Player sponsor: The Wray Family
Country
England
Date of birth
07/03/1999
Position
Scrum Half
SquadSee all
Season Stats2022/23 (year reflects current season)
Tackle %
0%
- Tackles made 0
- Tackles missed 0
Minutes / game
0
- Minutes played 1,032
- Appearances 0
Average meters per carry
0M
- Carries made 0
Wyrwas has been a standout player for Saracens over the last few seasons.
PLAYER BIO
ABOUT ELLA
Scrum half Ella Wyrwas returned to Saracens ahead of the 2021/22 season, having begun her rugby journey with the mini's section.
After playing at mini and junior level, Wyrwas moved to Hartpury College to continue her rugby journey, before making her Premiership debut for Saracens at the age of 18.
Wyrwas moved to Loughborough Lightning whilst she studied at Nottingham University, but endured a challenging period with injury, after rupturing her ACL in 2019.
After finishing her university studies, Wyrwas returned to Saracens ahead of the 2021/22 season, crowning her return with victory in the Premier15s final over Exeter Chiefs.
Wyrwas was called up to the Red Roses squad for the 2023 TikTok Six Nations, where she made her debut off the bench against Scotland and was part of the squad that won the 2024 Allianz Cup.
After playing at mini and junior level, Wyrwas moved to Hartpury College to continue her rugby journey, before making her Premiership debut for Saracens at the age of 18.
Wyrwas moved to Loughborough Lightning whilst she studied at Nottingham University, but endured a challenging period with injury, after rupturing her ACL in 2019.
After finishing her university studies, Wyrwas returned to Saracens ahead of the 2021/22 season, crowning her return with victory in the Premier15s final over Exeter Chiefs.
Wyrwas was called up to the Red Roses squad for the 2023 TikTok Six Nations, where she made her debut off the bench against Scotland and was part of the squad that won the 2024 Allianz Cup.
Gallery
PartnersSee all partners
Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Trek
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Trek
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.