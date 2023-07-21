Bryony Field

PLAYER BIO ABOUT BRYONY

Former Loughborough hooker Field joined Saracens in 2023. A former England U20 international, she has shown a keen eye for the try line in her career thus far, including scoring a hat trick on her debut for the club against Harlequins.



Field began playing rugby at Huddersfield as a mini, before moving to West Park Leeds. Field made over 50 appearances for Lightning and joined Saracens, having graduated from university with a Masters in Civil Engineering.



She was part of the 2024 Allianz Cup winning squad, starting every match in the competition.