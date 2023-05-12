Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.
Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Trek
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Women's Rugby
Caps
Coreen Grant
Country
Scotland
Date of birth
30/01/1998
Position
Wing
SquadSee all
Season Stats2022/23 (year reflects current season)
Tackle %
0%
- Tackles made 0
- Tackles missed 0
Minutes / game
0
- Minutes played 1,015
- Appearances 0
Average meters per carry
0M
- Carries made 0
Scotland international Grant has shown a keen eye for the try line in Saracens colours.
PLAYER BIO
ABOUT COREEN
Scotland international Coreen made her debut for Saracens in 2022 against Gloucester-Hartpury.
A lively winger, Grant started playing rugby in Edinburgh, before continuing to play for Durham University.
Whilst at university, Grant captained the first team and played for DMP Sharks, before moving to Saracens.
She has also played for Cambridge in the Varsity game at Twickenham and was a member of the Scottish squad for the 2021 Rugby World Cup in New Zealand, since going on to become a key starting member of the Scottish side.
Grant enjoyed a breakthrough season for both club and country in 22/23, scoring her first international try against Wales in the 2023 TikTok Six Nations.
She has continued that fine form in Saracens colours too, with 16 tries in her first 42 appearances for the club, prior to signing a new deal ahead of the 24/25 season.
Away from the sport, Grant is an environmental journalist and loves hiking and travelling.
Gallery
