Coreen Grant

PLAYER BIO ABOUT COREEN

Scotland international Coreen made her debut for Saracens in 2022 against Gloucester-Hartpury.



A lively winger, Grant started playing rugby in Edinburgh, before continuing to play for Durham University.



Whilst at university, Grant captained the first team and played for DMP Sharks, before moving to Saracens.



She has also played for Cambridge in the Varsity game at Twickenham and was a member of the Scottish squad for the 2021 Rugby World Cup in New Zealand, since going on to become a key starting member of the Scottish side.



Grant enjoyed a breakthrough season for both club and country in 22/23, scoring her first international try against Wales in the 2023 TikTok Six Nations.



She has continued that fine form in Saracens colours too, with 16 tries in her first 42 appearances for the club, prior to signing a new deal ahead of the 24/25 season.



Away from the sport, Grant is an environmental journalist and loves hiking and travelling.