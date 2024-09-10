PLAYER BIO ABOUT CHANTELLE

Chantelle Miell is returning to Saracens for the 2024/25 season.



The talented outside back played a key role for the club in her first spell, making 39 appearances for the Women in Black.



Miell has tasted domestic success with the club and represented England on the 7s circuit. A hugely versatile player, she will be a big asset to the squad for the season ahead.