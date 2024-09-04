Akina Gondwe

PLAYER BIO ABOUT AKINA

Loosehead prop Gondwe made an immediate impact in NW4, with her powerful carrying around the park and dominance at scrum-time. Having arrived from Warriors Women, she has featured in all but one match day squad for the side since her debut and has quickly become a fan favourite at StoneX Stadium.



Her performances were recognised by her teammates too, as they named her the Players' Player of the Season for 2023/24.