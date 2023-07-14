PLAYER BIO ABOUT BETH

Beth Blacklock made the move across London ahead of the 2023/24 season. A talented centre, with a booming boot and eye for a pass, Blacklock made her international debut for Scotland against England in the 2023 Six Nations championship.



Blacklock started playing rugby at Durham University, where she went on to captain the first team for two consecutive years. She started playing for DMP Durham Sharks in her last year of university.



Blacklock then joined Harlequins in 2021, making numerous appearances for the side, before moving to Saracens.



She impressed in her first season for the club, slotting in at both centre and fly-half, with her ability with the boot serving her side well.



Away from the pitch, Blacklock works as a Data Engineer for Jaguar Land Rover.

