Our Partners
Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.
STONEX STADIUM | SARACENS woMEN'S MATCHDAY GUIDE
We cannot wait to welcome you to StoneX Stadium this Saturday, as we take on Trailfinders Women in the opening round of Premiership Women's Rugby.
If you want to know what's going on around the ground and all the important information, keep scrolling to find out more.
STADIUM MAP
an incredible matchday experience
We pride ourselves on creating an incredible matchday experience here in NW4.
Get to the ground as early as possible to soak up the atmosphere and get behind your Saracens.
CLUB SHOP
The Saracens Store, located under the East Stand, closest to Gate A, will be open from gates open until 30 minutes following the final whistle.
Be the first to get your hands on our latest merchandise, and do not miss your chance to suit up like the pros and rep Saracens in style!
Get ready for an unforgettable matchday as two of your Saracens Men's superstars, Eroni Mawi & Fraser Balmain, will be at the Sarries Store ready to meet YOU! Whether you are snapping selfies or getting your favourite merch signed, we would love to welcome you along.
Please note, our Saracens store is no longer open during the week and is ONLY open on matchdays.
MATCHDAY PARKING
We have plenty of on-site parking for women's match days.
Click the button below to book your parking space for £10.
FOOD AND DRINK
The Olympic Bar is the place to be on Saturday, with food and drink available from the kiosks.
Head inside to grab either a hot or cold drink, an alcoholic beverage or two and some tasty food before the match gets underway.
OLYMPIC BAR FAN ZONE
Our Fan Zone is back this season! Head over there for face painting, a fun light reaction game, chances to post your messages to our Saracens Women's stars and much more.
MEET YOUR SARACENS AFTER THE MATCH
Head down to the track in front of the East Stand at full-time to meet your Saracens Women's stars. Make sure you grab some selfies and some autographs and tag us in all of your posts!