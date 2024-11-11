Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.
Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
2024/25 the run-in - REGISTER YOUR INTEREST
Our 2024/25 Saracens Men's season is off to a flyer, with a sell-out under our belt and our fastest ever selling games upcoming pre-Christmas!
If you want to GUARANTEE YOUR SEAT at every remaining home game from January 19th onwards, why not try 'The Run-In', our six-match bundle!
This bundle includes your dedicated seat at the following games:
- Saracens Men vs Castres Olympique | Investec Champions Cup | Saturday 19th January | 15:15 Kick Off
- Saracens Men vs Ealing Trailfinders | Premiership Rugby Cup | Saturday 1st February | 15:00 Kick Off
- Saracens Men vs Harlequins | The Showdown 5, in association with StoneX | Gallagher Premiership Rugby | Saturday 22nd March | 15:05 Kick Off
- Saracens Men vs Gloucester Rugby | Gallagher Premiership Rugby | Saturday 19th April | Kick Off TBC
- Saracens Men vs Newcastle Falcons | Gallagher Premiership Rugby | Saturday 10th May | Kick Off TBC
Other benefits include:
- Priority access to purchase Saracens knock-out fixtures (subject to qualification)
- Priority access to purchase additional tickets for Saracens 2025 fixtures including 25% discount
- Invitations to exclusive Seasonal Members' events in 2025 featuring players and coaches
- Exclusive offers and discounts from Club partners and sponsors
This bundle is available across Red & Black, Silver, Gold and Platinum categories, starting from just £150.
To REGISTER YOUR INTEREST in this package, in order to gain exclusive access to purchase from Tuesday 19th November, please fill out the form below.
We look forward to seeing you next year, LET'S GO SARRIES!
