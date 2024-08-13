SARACENS GROUP CODE OF CONDUCT Season 24/25

SARACENS SPECTATOR AND VISITOR CODE OF CONDUCT

Updated: 9th April 2024

You must read and agree to follow this code of conduct at all times. If you have purchased tickets on behalf of others, please make sure they have also read this code of conduct. This Code of Conduct has been developed to create a safe and secure environment for all spectators and visitors attending StoneX Stadium.

Saracens values of Work Rate, Honesty, Discipline and Humility unite our organisation and define how we behave and how we interact with each other, and they guide how we make decisions. Saracens is dedicated to encouraging a safe, supportive and inclusive culture across all levels of the club through the promotion of diversity and inclusion and ensuring the elimination of discrimination in the workplace and across all strands of our organisation.

All spectators and visitors who enter StoneX Stadium (including all surrounding land, car parks and other facilities which are under the ownership and/or control of the club) shall adhere to Saracens' policies as follows:

Safeguarding

It is our strongest belief that all people have a right to be protected from abuse regardless of their age, gender, disability, culture, ethnic background, religious beliefs, or sexual identity. Safeguarding and welfare is, and must always be, the overriding consideration. All allegations of abuse or poor practice will be taken seriously and responded to swiftly and appropriately. DOING NOTHING IS NOT AN OPTION, it is all of our responsibility to act. If you see something that does not seem right, you must report it straight away to the nearest match day steward or to safegaurding@saracens.net.

For more information on the signs of abuse, or how to report a concern, please visit saracens.com/safeguarding

Equality, Diversity and Inclusion

Saracens recognises that providing equality of opportunity, valuing diversity, and promoting a culture of inclusion are vital to our success both on and off the pitch or court. Saracens abhors all forms of unlawful and unfair discrimination. We are a family who supports each other and respect each other’s beliefs. We aim to create an environment which values individuals equally, and where people can be free to be themselves. Saracens does not disadvantage individuals by discriminating on any grounds including, but not limited to, age, disability, gender reassignment, marriage and civil partnership, pregnancy and maternity, race, religion and belief, sex (gender), and sexual orientation. All members of the Saracens community are expected to behave in accordance with our Equality, Diversity and Inclusionpolicy and treat each other with dignity and respect at all times. This includes both through interactions in person and through all types of communication, both personal and public (e.g., social media).

For more information please visit saracens.com/equality-diversity-inclusion-policy.

Ground Regulations

Any person who enters the stadium (including the P1, P2 and P3 car parks) at StoneX Stadium, Greenlands Lane, NW4 1RL (“the Stadium”),or any satellite parks operated by Saracens (whether or not owned by Saracens) or other property owned or under the control of Saracens at the time of use, is admitted only on the basis of these regulations and by entering the Stadium or other property herein defined shall be deemed to have accepted these regulations saracens.com/ground-regulations

The club may immediately remove any individual from the premises who does not comply with this Code of Conduct, regardless of role or status.

Individuals should acknowledge that they may also be liable to further sanction for breaches of this Code.

All other terms and conditions and Ground Regulations will continue to apply and must be complied with. Please refer to our Terms and Conditions.