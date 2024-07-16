WIN TWO TICKETS TO THE SARACENS BIG CITY BASH! 🥂

Looking forward to the start of the 2024/25 season? The countdown is ON.



To celebrate, we are excited to announce the return of our Big Bash... with a twist! The Saracens Big City Bash is the newest version of this legendary evening, promising to be more spectacular than ever before.



On Wednesday 4th September, we will host this black-tie dinner at the esteemed Royal Lancaster Hotel in London. The event will be graced with the presence of Saracens finest, including members of the Men's and Women's squads, coaching teams and club legends.



To be in with a chance of winning 2 tickets to this prestigious evening, tell us your favourite moment from the 2023/24 season. Our favourites will win the spots!