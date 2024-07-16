Our Partners
Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.
Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
WIN TWO TICKETS TO THE SARACENS BIG CITY BASH! 🥂
SARACENS BIG CITY BASH, IN ASSOCIATION WITH STONEX
WEDNESDAY 4TH SEPTEMBER
18:45-23:00
ROYAL LANCASTER HOTEL, LONDON
DRESS CODE: BLACK TIE
18+ ONLY
Looking forward to the start of the 2024/25 season? The countdown is ON.
To celebrate, we are excited to announce the return of our Big Bash... with a twist! The Saracens Big City Bash is the newest version of this legendary evening, promising to be more spectacular than ever before.
On Wednesday 4th September, we will host this black-tie dinner at the esteemed Royal Lancaster Hotel in London. The event will be graced with the presence of Saracens finest, including members of the Men's and Women's squads, coaching teams and club legends.
To be in with a chance of winning 2 tickets to this prestigious evening, tell us your favourite moment from the 2023/24 season. Our favourites will win the spots!
To celebrate, we are excited to announce the return of our Big Bash... with a twist! The Saracens Big City Bash is the newest version of this legendary evening, promising to be more spectacular than ever before.
On Wednesday 4th September, we will host this black-tie dinner at the esteemed Royal Lancaster Hotel in London. The event will be graced with the presence of Saracens finest, including members of the Men's and Women's squads, coaching teams and club legends.
To be in with a chance of winning 2 tickets to this prestigious evening, tell us your favourite moment from the 2023/24 season. Our favourites will win the spots!
PartnersSee all partners
Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Trek
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Trek
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.